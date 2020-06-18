Colors > Yellow > Honeysuckle

Guide to the Color Honeysuckle

Dive deep into the color honeysuckle. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Honeysuckle
#EAE86F
Honeysuckle color codes

Nail the exact color honeysuckle in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#EAE86F
RGBr: 234, g: 232, b: 111
HSLh: 59°, s: 75%, l: 68%
HSVh: 59°, s: 53%, v: 92%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 1%, y: 53%, k: 8%

Honeysuckle color palettes

Complementary

#EAE86F
#6F71EA
Split Complementary

#6FAFEA
#EAE86F
#AA6FEA
Triadic

#EAE86F
#6FEAE8
#E86FEA
Tetradic

#EA6F71
#EAE86F
#6FEAE8
#6F71EA
Analogous

#EA6F71
#EAAA6F
#EAE86F
#AFEA6F
#71EA6F
Monochromatic

#868414
#BEBB1C
#E2DF37
#EAE86F
#F2F1A7
Colors similar to honeysuckle

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color honeysuckle in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, honeysuckle is made of 92% red, 91% green, and 44% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 1% magenta, 53% yellow, 8% black.

Explore more yellow colors

See more yellow colors
Bright Yellow
#FFAA1D
Mimosa
#FFCA4B
Amber
#FFBF00
Freesia
#F6C324
Oatmeal
#E0DCC8
Gold
#FFD700
Golden Yellow
#FFDF00
Khaki
#F0E68C
Cream
#FFFDD0
Honeysuckle
#EAE86F
Yellow
#FFFF00
Pastel Yellow
#FDFD96
Ivory
#FFFFF0
Light Yellow
#FFFFED
Chartreuse
#DFFF00

