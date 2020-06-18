Colors > Yellow > Pastel Yellow

Guide to the Color Pastel Yellow

Dive deep into the color pastel yellow. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Pastel Yellow
#FDFD96
Pastel yellow color codes

Nail the exact color pastel yellow in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#FDFD96
RGBr: 253, g: 253, b: 150
HSLh: 60°, s: 96%, l: 79%
HSVh: 60°, s: 41%, v: 99%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 0%, y: 41%, k: 1%

Pastel yellow color palettes

Complementary

#FDFD96
#9696FD
Split Complementary

#96CAFD
#FDFD96
#CA96FD
Triadic

#FDFD96
#96FDFD
#FD96FD
Tetradic

#FD9696
#FDFD96
#96FDFD
#9696FD
Analogous

#FD9696
#FDCA96
#FDFD96
#CAFD96
#96FD96
Monochromatic

#D0D004
#FBFB19
#FCFC57
#FDFD96
#FEFED5
Colors similar to pastel yellow

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color pastel yellow in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, pastel yellow is made of 99% red, 99% green, and 59% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 0% magenta, 41% yellow, 1% black.

Explore more yellow colors

Bright Yellow
#FFAA1D
Mimosa
#FFCA4B
Amber
#FFBF00
Freesia
#F6C324
Oatmeal
#E0DCC8
Gold
#FFD700
Golden Yellow
#FFDF00
Khaki
#F0E68C
Cream
#FFFDD0
Honeysuckle
#EAE86F
Yellow
#FFFF00
Pastel Yellow
#FDFD96
Ivory
#FFFFF0
Light Yellow
#FFFFED
Chartreuse
#DFFF00

