Guide to the Color Golden Yellow

Dive deep into the color golden yellow. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Golden Yellow
#FFDF00
Golden yellow color codes

Nail the exact color golden yellow in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#FFDF00
RGBr: 255, g: 223, b: 0
HSLh: 52°, s: 100%, l: 50%
HSVh: 52°, s: 100%, v: 100%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 13%, y: 100%, k: 0%

Golden yellow color palettes

Complementary

#FFDF00
#0020FF
Split Complementary

#009FFF
#FFDF00
#6000FF
Triadic

#FFDF00
#00FFDF
#DF00FF
Tetradic

#FF0020
#FFDF00
#00FFDF
#0020FF
Analogous

#FF0020
#FF6000
#FFDF00
#9FFF00
#20FF00
Monochromatic

#807000
#BFA700
#FFDF00
#FFE740
#FFEF80
Colors similar to golden yellow

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color golden yellow in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, golden yellow is made of 100% red, 87% green, and 0% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 13% magenta, 100% yellow, 0% black.

