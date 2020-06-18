Colors > White > Snow

Guide to the Color Snow

Dive deep into the color snow. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Snow
#FFFAFA
Snow color codes

Nail the exact color snow in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#FFFAFA
RGBr: 255, g: 250, b: 250
HSLh: 0°, s: 100%, l: 99%
HSVh: 0°, s: 2%, v: 100%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 2%, y: 2%, k: 0%

Snow color palettes

Monochromatic

#FA0000
#FF3B3B
#FF7B7B
#FFBABA
#FFFAFA
Colors similar to snow

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color snow in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, snow is made of 100% red, 98% green, and 98% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 2% magenta, 2% yellow, 0% black.

