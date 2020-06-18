Colors > Brown > Taupe

Guide to the Color Taupe

Dive deep into the color taupe. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Taupe
#483C32
Taupe color codes

Nail the exact color taupe in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#483C32
RGBr: 72, g: 60, b: 50
HSLh: 27°, s: 18%, l: 24%
HSVh: 27°, s: 31%, v: 28%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 17%, y: 31%, k: 72%

Taupe color palettes

Complementary

#483C32
#323E48
Split Complementary

#324847
#483C32
#323348
Triadic

#483C32
#32483C
#3C3248
Tetradic

#48323E
#483C32
#32483C
#323E48
Analogous

#48323E
#483233
#483C32
#484732
#3E4832
Monochromatic

#221D18
#483C32
#6E5B4C
#937B66
#AE9B8B
Colors similar to taupe

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color taupe in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, taupe is made of 28% red, 24% green, and 20% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 17% magenta, 31% yellow, 72% black.

