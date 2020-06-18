If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, charcoal is made of 21% red, 27% green, and 31% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 32% cyan, 13% magenta, 0% yellow, 69% black.