Guide to the Color Charcoal

Dive deep into the color charcoal. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Charcoal
#36454F
Charcoal color codes

Nail the exact color charcoal in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#36454F
RGBr: 54, g: 69, b: 79
HSLh: 204°, s: 19%, l: 26%
HSVh: 204°, s: 32%, v: 31%
CMYKc: 32%, m: 13%, y: 0%, k: 69%

Charcoal color palettes

Monochromatic

#1C2429
#36454F
#506675
#6B879A
#91A6B4
Colors similar to charcoal

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color charcoal in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, charcoal is made of 21% red, 27% green, and 31% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 32% cyan, 13% magenta, 0% yellow, 69% black.

