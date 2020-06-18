If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, chambray is made of 28% red, 35% green, and 47% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 40% cyan, 26% magenta, 0% yellow, 53% black.