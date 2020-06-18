If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, tiffany blue is made of 4% red, 73% green, and 71% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 95% cyan, 0% magenta, 3% yellow, 27% black.