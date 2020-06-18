Colors > Blue > Indigo

Indigo
#4B0082
Indigo color codes

Nail the exact color indigo in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#4B0082
RGBr: 75, g: 0, b: 130
HSLh: 275°, s: 100%, l: 25%
HSVh: 275°, s: 100%, v: 51%
CMYKc: 42%, m: 100%, y: 0%, k: 49%

Indigo color palettes

Complementary

#4B0082
#378200
Split Complementary

#788200
#4B0082
#00820A
Triadic

#4B0082
#824B00
#00824B
Tetradic

#003782
#4B0082
#824B00
#378200
Analogous

#003782
#0A0082
#4B0082
#820078
#820037
Monochromatic

#260042
#4B0082
#7000C2
#9402FF
#AF42FF
Colors similar to indigo

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color indigo in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, indigo is made of 29% red, 0% green, and 51% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 42% cyan, 100% magenta, 0% yellow, 49% black.

