If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, pastel blue is made of 68% red, 78% green, and 81% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 16% cyan, 4% magenta, 0% yellow, 19% black.