If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, blue gray is made of 40% red, 60% green, and 80% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 50% cyan, 25% magenta, 0% yellow, 20% black.