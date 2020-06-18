Guide to the Color Cool Gray
Dive deep into the color cool gray.
Find color palettes,
get the codes for adding ’em to your
designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Cool Gray
#8C92AC
Click to copy hex code
Cool gray color codes
Nail the exact color cool gray in your design
by using the code from any one of these systems
for color identification.
|Hex
|#8C92AC
|RGB
|r: 140, g: 146, b: 172
|HSL
|h: 229°, s: 16%, l: 61%
|HSV
|h: 229°, s: 19%, v: 67%
|CMYK
|c: 19%, m: 15%, y: 0%, k: 33%
The color cool gray in percentages
If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital,
you're working in an RGB colorspace.
If the project you're working on requires percentage representation,
cool gray is made of
55% red,
57% green,
and 67% blue.
If you're identifying color for a print project,
you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are
19% cyan,
15% magenta,
0% yellow,
33% black.
