If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, pewter is made of 91% red, 92% green, and 93% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 1% cyan, 1% magenta, 0% yellow, 7% black.