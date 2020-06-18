Colors > Gray > Pewter

Guide to the Color Pewter

Dive deep into the color pewter. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Pewter
#E9EAEC
Pewter color codes

Nail the exact color pewter in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#E9EAEC
RGBr: 233, g: 234, b: 236
HSLh: 220°, s: 7%, l: 92%
HSVh: 220°, s: 1%, v: 93%
CMYKc: 1%, m: 1%, y: 0%, k: 7%

Pewter color palettes

Monochromatic

#636873
#828893
#A5A9B1
#C7C9CE
#E9EAEC
Colors similar to pewter

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color pewter in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, pewter is made of 91% red, 92% green, and 93% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 1% cyan, 1% magenta, 0% yellow, 7% black.

Explore more gray colors

