Colors > Gray

Guide to the Color Gray

Dive deep into the color gray. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Gray
#808080
Gray color codes

Nail the exact color gray in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#808080
RGBr: 128, g: 128, b: 128
HSLh: 0°, s: 0%, l: 50%
HSVh: 0°, s: 0%, v: 50%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 0%, y: 0%, k: 50%

Gray color palettes

Monochromatic

#404040
#606060
#808080
#A0A0A0
#C0C0C0
Colors similar to gray

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color gray in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, gray is made of 50% red, 50% green, and 50% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 0% magenta, 0% yellow, 50% black.

Explore more gray colors

Silver
#C0C0C0
Gunmetal Gray
#8D918D
Misty Blue
#A0AFB7
Pewter
#E9EAEC
Slate
#C0C2C9
Cool Gray
#8C92AC

