If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, purple haze is made of 49% red, 44% green, and 60% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 18% cyan, 26% magenta, 0% yellow, 40% black.