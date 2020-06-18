If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, blue iris is made of 35% red, 31% green, and 81% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 57% cyan, 62% magenta, 0% yellow, 19% black.