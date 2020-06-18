If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, turquoise is made of 19% red, 84% green, and 78% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 77% cyan, 0% magenta, 6% yellow, 16% black.