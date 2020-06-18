Colors > Black > Jet Black

Guide to the Color Jet Black

Dive deep into the color jet black. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Jet Black
#0A0A0A
Jet black color codes

Nail the exact color jet black in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#0A0A0A
RGBr: 10, g: 10, b: 10
HSLh: 0°, s: 0%, l: 4%
HSVh: 0°, s: 0%, v: 4%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 0%, y: 0%, k: 96%

Jet black color palettes

Monochromatic

#0A0A0A
#2A2A2A
#4A4A4A
#6A6A6A
#8A8A8A
Colors similar to jet black

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color jet black in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, jet black is made of 4% red, 4% green, and 4% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 0% magenta, 0% yellow, 96% black.

Explore more black colors

Black
#000000
Jet Black
#0A0A0A
Ebony
#555D50
Charcoal
#36454F

