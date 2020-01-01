Thanksgiving Card Maker

At this festive time of year, we like to chow down on delectable grub, take bounteous photos, and enjoy the beauty of our seasonally decorated abodes. Problem: We are very busy, and forget to do things like hang acorn garlands and gild small pumpkins. No worries, PicMonkey’s here to help you celebrate your way. Make seasonal stuff with our Thanksgiving templates lickety-split then get back to feasting.