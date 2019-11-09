New Year’s Card Message Ideas for Every Occasion

The New Year is a great time to reach out to friends, family, clients, and customers with a Happy New Year card, but sometimes it’s hard to come up with just the right words to express your feelings. So we’ve taken it upon ourselves to compile a fantastic list of messages that you can put on one of our professionally designed New Year’s Card templates to create a truly memorable card to usher in the New Year.

How to customize a New Year’s card template

Go to Templates and search the New Year’s cards. Select the one you like. Click the Layers palette and select the text you want to change. Click inside the text box and type your text. Click any graphic or background to change the color, size, texture, and more.

New Year’s card messages for business

Sending New Year’s greetings to clients and customers is a great way to establish goodwill, promote brand loyalty, and say thank you for their support over the past year. But be sure to come up with messaging that’s appropriate for your business and will be appreciated by your customers. Here’s a list of simple messages and famous quotes that provide the right tone for a professional New Year’s card.

Thanks for giving us the opportunity to do what we love. Happy New Year!

It’s been a pleasure serving you over the last year, and we’re looking forward to working together in the year ahead.

May you have a happy, healthy, and successful New Year.

Wishing you a joyous holiday season and continued success in the New Year.

We hope the New Year brings you good health, much happiness, and plenty of prosperity.

Best wishes from the team! We hope your New Year is filled with lots of joy, laughter, and good cheer.

Thanks for helping make this a truly enjoyable, successful, and fulfilling year. All the best for the New Year ahead!

Famous quote messages for business

“Each age has deemed the new-born year the fittest time for festal cheer.” ― Sir Walter Scott

“Enter this new year with a gratitude for this new chance to create your dreams.” ― Avina Celeste

“Nothing is as good as coming into the new year with zeal, hope and positive mind.” ― Bamigboye Olurotimi

“What the new year brings to you will depend a great deal on what you bring to the new year.” ― Vern McLellan

“The new year stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written.” ― Melody Beattie

”We all get the exact same 365 days. The only difference is what we do with them.” ― Hillary DePiano

“And now we welcome the new year. Full of things that have never been.” ― Rainer Maria Rilke

“New Year’s most glorious light is sweet hope!” ― Mehmet Murat ildan

Pro tip:

If you really want your clients and customers to think of you and your business when they receive your card, you could add some branding elements. Try entering the hex values for each of your brand colors on the Graphic and Text palettes or in the Background Color field in the Edits tab so you can easily add them to your image. If you don’t have the hex codes, just open a branded image as a graphic, then use the eyedropper to instantly match your hues. You can also add your logo as a small graphic in the corner of your card. Check out our intro to templates video tutorial to learn how to make our ready-made designs your own.

New Year’s card messages for family and friends

You’ve got a lot more creative freedom when creating New Year’s cards for your loved ones. You can use our templates to create gorgeous cards that showcase photos of your family, inspirational quotes, or well wishes for the coming year. Here are some ideas for New Year’s card messages that are perfect for everyone from close family members to old friends from your past.

Wishing you beautiful moments, treasured memories, and all the happiness a heart can know. Happy New Year!

A toast to you and yours in the New Year.

Wishing you holiday cheer and a Happy New Year.

New year, new plans, new memories to be made. Wishing you all the best for the year ahead.

May your year be filled with happiness, health, joy, and love.

Hoping that all you wish for comes true in the New Year.

Thanks for being such an important part of my life. Happy New Year!

Famous quote messages for family and friends

“Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.” ― Oprah Winfrey

“May all your troubles last as long as your New Year’s resolutions!” ― Joey Adams

“Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering ‘It will be happier.’” ― Alfred Lord Tennyson

“Each New Year, we have before us a brand new book containing 365 blank pages. Let us fill them with all the forgotten things from last year—the words we forgot to say, the love we forgot to show, and the charity we forgot to offer.” ― Peggy Toney Horton

“The object of a New Year is not that we should have a new year. It is that we should have a new soul and a new nose; new feet, a new backbone, new ears, and new eyes.” ― G.K. Chesterton

“On New Year’s Eve the whole world celebrates the fact that a date changes. Let us celebrate the dates on which we change the world.” ― Akilnathan Logeswaran

“Let’s start a new slate, let’s look for the rainbow in every cloud and let’s be more humane and selfless. Let us become more philanthropic. That’s my wish for the New Year.” ― Charmaine J. Forde

“In the midst of the dawn of sunshine, armed with faith and hope, we enter the splendid and bright New Year.” ― David Benedict Zumbo

“New year—a new chapter, new verse, or just the same old story? Ultimately we write it. The choice is ours.” ― Alex Morritt

“Take a leap of faith and begin this wondrous new year by believing.” ― Sarah Ban Breathnach

“Let’s forget the baggages of the past and make a new beginning.” ― Shehbaz Sharif

“This cannot be the year of talking. Of wishing. Of wanting. This has to be the year you get it done!” ― Eric Thomas

“Whether we want them or not, the New Year will bring new challenges; whether we seize them or not, the New Year will bring new opportunities.” ― Michael Josephson

Pro tip:

If you’re planning on sending your cards digitally or posting them on social, you’ll want to download them as a JPG. If instead you want to print, download as a PNG. You can use the PicMonkey Print Shop to create your card, or you can go totally DIY by printing yourself. Check out our article on how to print photos for some helpful advice.