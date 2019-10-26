‘Tis the Season for Small Biz Holiday Marketing: 8 Festive Ideas

Hearing jingle bells in the crisp autumn air? That’s the sound of holiday prep season for business owners (in the northern hemisphere, at least). No matter where you live or if your business is online or on a street somewhere, we’ve got the visuals you need to make eye-catching holiday marketing assets.

1. Make the most of your emails

Consumers are about to get bombarded with holiday-themed advertisements, so make yours stand out. You write the catchy subject line and we’ll provide the stellar visuals for putting together a message that gets attention. Visit our collection of Email Header templates and find one to customize for your biz. Make it yours by swapping in your text, colors, or images for ours.

Think of your email header like a great big invitation to click into your website or e-store. Should customers not read past the header of your email, then at least you’ve got the most important, eye-catching info right at the top.

2. Say thanks now so they return later

Customize this template: Fall Festival With Leaves

Get ahead of all the other retailers vying for your clients’ business by sending your regular customers a thank-you note now so you’ll be top-of-mind when gift-giving season rolls around. It’s a simple and easy gesture, and everyone likes to be acknowledged.

Customize this template: You Keep Me Afloat

Visit our collection of Card templates and choose from a variety of pre-designed greetings created just for business owners like you to thank their customers. Customize the template to reflect your brand message, and consider adding a special discount valid during the month of December so they’ll keep on comin’ back.

3. Throw a party!

Customize this template: Roses & Rosé

Continuing in the customer-loving theme, why not throw a party to celebrate your clients? Offer discounts during the duration of the soiree so your attendees can get some shopping checked off their lists. Keep the drinks flowing so the shoppers can’t stop, won’t stop!

Customize this template: Beach Bday

Distribute the postcard invites now, and send to your email list a couple times before the party. Post the invite to your social channels in the week leading up to your event, and tease a few of the items you’ll have discounted/available only during the party. Check out the Party Invitation templates to get started.

4. Join forces with other small biz owners

Customize this template: Golden Christmas Sale

You’ve heard it said that there’s strength in numbers, and that holds true for holiday bazaars, craft fairs, art walks, and block parties when small business owners collaborate to boost holiday sales. You needn’t rent out the local hangar, a collaboration could be as simple as showing some of your stuff in a nearby shop, and vice versa. Consider offering 10% off to customers of their biz, while they reciprocate.

Customize this template: Holiday Blocksy Party Social

Or, you know what? Go big! The holidays come but once a year, right? Rally the whole street to throw a bangin’ block party, offering cookies and cider, and cheery goodwill to the community. Everyone loves a party around the holidays and, not only will it get people into your store, you’ll be casually networking with other shop owners and the community. Win-win!

5. Give a little extra to get a lot of value

Customize this template: Christmas DIY Gifts

People love to think they’re getting a freebie, so go ahead and offer one this holiday season—like free gift wrapping, for instance, a service that harried shoppers will deem a major bonus. They could buy gifts from your competitor for a couple dollars less, but without the added value of gift wrapping your shop will seem much more appealing. Plus, you’ll be seen as generous and helpful during this busy time—no Scrooges around here!

Anything free really grabs folks’ attention, especially free shipping. Again, it’s an incentive for customers to spend their dollars at your establishment instead of at the competitor’s.

6. Be charitable and profitable

Customize this template: Wintry Coat Drive Flyer

If you’re going to offer a discount to get paying customers in the door, why not have your promotion benefit the less fortunate, as well? The holidays are hard for many people who can’t afford gifts, food, or warmer clothes, so it’s extra meaningful to give back during this time.

Offer a discount to anyone who brings in a donation—they’ll feel good about it, you’ll feel good about it, and so will the recipient of the donation. Warm fuzzies all around. Of course, post your promo to all your social feeds to amp participation, and to rack up the likes.

7. Embrace the Black Friday madness

Customize this flyer template: Clothes Here and There

No matter your feelings on the consumer crush that is Black Friday, one thing is certain—people love to be shopping the day after Thanksgiving. Advertise your upcoming BF sale with a flyer like the one above, or post your promotion to your Instagram Stories with templates like the ones below.

8. Get in on Small Business Saturday

Customize this template: Who Loves a Bowl Sale

Small Business Saturday is Black Friday’s kinder, gentler cousin, happening on the Saturday following Thanksgiving. Started in 2010 by American Express, SBS has grown into a massive movement with entire communities of entrepreneurs participating in special events.

Customize this template: Give Big Shop Small Instagram

Get in on the local action by including your business in Small Business Saturday. Market your participation on social media with a series of custom posts, or by creating a good old-fashioned flyer to print and post around town.