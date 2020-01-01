Winter Holiday Ideas for Small Business

‘Tis the season for holiday promotions, sending cards, hosting parties, and decorating your shop. Our gift to you is easy and quick design using our templates, graphics, stock photos, fonts, and ideas!

Templates make design quick & easy

Our Holiday-themed templates make designing your xmas cards, party invites, and social media posts super fast so you can get right back to shopping, wrapping, baking, and celebrating the season. 

Unwrap some Christmas graphics

Ornaments, elves, gifts, trees, sleds, cocoa, snowflakes, and stars—the list of our Christmas graphics rivals Santa’s nice list. We’ve got Winter-themed graphics, too!

Ring in the New Year

Our NYE party invite templates really pop, and we’ve got loads of photo card templates for your business-year-in-review collages. Resolve to make stylish social posts year round with our Insta and Facebook templates.

How to make a festive Insta post:

  1. Open an Instagram post blank canvas or design template

  2. Customize with your own images and words.

  3. Decorate with holiday graphics, textures, and effects.

  4. Post to the ‘gram to share the spirit!

Why PicMonkey?

Minimal learning curve

Get started and create pro-looking designs in mere moments. So easy to use it’ll look like an army of design elves helped you.

Extensive feature set

Our cloud-based platform and powerful editing and design tools make creating branded visuals a real treat.

So much for so little

A PicMonkey subscription gives you access to 1000s of templates and graphics, plus over 1 million stock photos.

PicMonkey is the perfect year-round present for your brand.
