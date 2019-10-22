The holiday season is here, which means it’s time for peppermint hot cocoa, patterned footie pajamas, and sending all the Christmas cards. Your small business can take advantage of this time of year to acknowledge your customer’s valuable patronage while also keeping your brand top of mind. We’re here to help! We’ve compiled a list of seasonably appropriate sentiments and ideas for all your card-giving needs.

Go simple with cards

Once you’ve got your images or template chosen, you’ll need to word it up. Sometimes a simple sentiment is the best— these people-pleasers convey your sincere wishes while getting straight to the point. They’re the basic black, the spaghetti marinara, the comfortable shoes of the card world — can’t go wrong:

Merry Christmas

Happy Holidays

Season’s Greetings

Merry Christmas to you and yours

Have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year

Have a holly, jolly Christmas

Joy to the world

‘Tis the season to be jolly

It’s the most wonderful time of the year

May your days be merry and bright

Let it snow

Kaboom! Instant classic. Plus, these general Christmas card messages go great with photo cards like our Best Time of the Year Partay template.

From your work family to theirs

Sending holiday cards to clients is a great way to let them know that you love working with them and are thankful for their business. While they’re not the same tone as the cards you’d send to your family and friends, they’ll still get a smile and a respected position on the mantelpiece. Add a photo of your crew to our templates, and you’re good to go.

Here are a few different ways you can word these cards:

Thank you for being our loyal customer. Happiest of holidays!

Happy holidays! It’s been a pleasure working with you this year.

Wishing you continued inspiration and success in the New Year. Happy holidays.

Wishing you and your family a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. From all of us at Imaginary Company.

Use quotes to inspire

No matter whom you’re sending your holiday cards to, anchoring them with a famous quote is always a hit. There are zillions of quotes out there, so it shouldn’t be hard to find one that fits your mood. Here are a few of our favorites:

“Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings.” – It’s a Wonderful Life

“The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.” – Elf

“There is nothing in the world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humor.” – Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol

“Blessed is the season which engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love!” – Hamilton Wright Mabie

To really make your quotes pop, try pairing different fonts and playing with font hierarchy.

Include a special VIP coupon or code with your card

How about a twofer? Including a coupon or invitation to a special event with your card is a nice perk for your customers, and it’s a great way to keep your brand in front of them for a while until they use it.

How to customize a greeting card template

Adding your text to our templates is easy. Here’s how to do it:

Click Templates. Find the template you want to use. Click the text you want to change, and type your own message.

Make the most of the back

While many one-sided cards can perfectly convey your Christmas card messages, if you want to give a little extra to your clients that they can enjoy throughout the year, use the back of your card to include a calendar made with our calendar templates. Depending on your business, include your seasonal hours (lawn care or pool cleaning, for instance), a menu (if you own a restaurant), or your weekly operating schedules (say, if you’re a medical office that is open three days a week).

All done? Send ’em to the PicMonkey Print Shop

Once your card is beautifully personalized and the message is just right, you can release it to the ether. Or if you want to get something into people’s hands, send it over to the PicMonkey Print Shop! You’ll find lots of options for bringing your digital creations into the physical world.