Tutorial: Make a Christmas Photo Card

We love our templates, we truly do. But we don’t wanna be one of those photo editors/design tools that picks a favorite child. You’re all beautiful, guys! And since the holidays are a time for family togetherness, we’re bringing our image-embettering family together into one big happy process for crafting gorgeous Christmas photo cards.

In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to combine our tools to transform your fav family photo into a winter-licious card. Here’s what we’ll cover:

Applying easy touch up tools and luminous photo filters to your pic

Saving to PicMonkey Hub or exporting to your computer

Swapping your edited photo into one of our holiday templates

Editing text and graphics

1 . Open a photo and adjust with PicMonkey’s touch up tools

Select a photo you’d like to turn into a photo card and open it in our Editor. From there, skedaddle to the Touch Up tab! You’ll find an array of tools for making you look like your best self, liberated from the constraints of poor lighting or wily blemishes. You may wanna make some other essential edits—like adjusting the contrast or sharpening—while you’re at it, too.

In this tutorial, we applied Lip Tint. You may notice that this photo is a little undersaturated; Lip Tint helps to bring back our subject’s natural lip color, making her look happy, healthy, and not about to keel over from hypothermia.

2 . Add effects for wintry polish

If you want a card whose Christmas cred can’t be denied, snowshoe over to our Winterland and Santa Land themes. That’s where we keep our very merriest photo filters (Frost, Snowfall), as well as snowman- and Kris Kringle- themed costume effects.

Pro tip: Give this year’s Christmas card a goofy, lighthearted feel when you Santify yourself (and your family). We’ll show you how!

3 . Save to Hub (or export to your computer)

Now that you’ve made your pic fantastic-er, save it to Hub or export it to your computer. But don’t close that window! Sidle over to Open new in the top navigation bar, scroll to Templates, and …

4 . Pick a template

Select the Holiday tag to find templates that fit a seasonal theme.

To make the Christmas photo card creation process as unrumpled as possible, pick a template with a prominent photo: that’ll make it easy to replace with your magnum opus. (Latin for “sweet pic, brah.”)

5 . Swap in your photo

Right-click the template’s photo and scroll down to the Replace from options. Swap in your edited pic. (If these instructions aren’t making sense to you, we’ve also got a video that demonstrates swapping out photos.)

Awww, it’s loverly!

6 . Adjust text and graphics

Now that your photo has taken its rightful place, time to personalize that text! Change as much or as little as you like. You’ll probably want to at least change up the to/from line, but then again, maybe you wanna take “Secret Santa” to a whole new place.

Pro tip: Use the Layers palette to select individual graphics and text fields. It’s such a time-saver, it’s practically a time machine. (But with almost zero chance of accidentally preventing your parents’ marriage, so, score!)

7 . Email or print and send to your loved ones

Save your card, email it out or print it in the PicMonkey Print Shop, and bask in Yuletide wonderment.

Psst … this is an excellent time to save your card to Hub. Because if tomorrow morning you realize it needs GINGERBREAD PEOPLE, you can hop-skip back into Hub and add in those graphics—no muss, no fuss.