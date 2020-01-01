Mothers Day Card Maker

Everyone’s mom is unique, so let’s celebrate yo momma’s specialness with a card meant just for her. There’s so much to thank your mother for, that’s a given, but how about focusing on what REALLY matters — that she had a child who is thoughtful enough to send a card. Check out these Mother’s Day card ideas for the funny mom, the serious mom, the irreverent momma, the like-a-mom, the mom-to-be, and more...