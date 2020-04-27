Everyone’s mom is unique, so let’s celebrate yo momma’s specialness with a card meant just for her. We have Mother’s Day card ideas for the funny mom, the serious mom, the irreverent momma, the like-a-mom, the mom-to-be, and more!

Create a Mother’s Day card with a template

Browse our beautiful Mother's Day Card templates to find one you want to customize. Choose a template and click it to open in PicMonkey. Make it your own by changing the fonts, colors, words, and images. Upload your own photo(s) by selecting Add your own image from the Photos tab on the left. When you're finished, simply download to your computer to print, or send it directly via email from PicMonkey.

Share your customized Mother's Day card via email directly from PicMonkey.

1. For the sassy momma who likes a good joke

Customize this template.

Who says only dads get to make all the punny jokes? Moms can be just as goofy and, of course, they love to share a laugh with their little ones.

To customize this template, you could swap in your own photo, and change up the message. Use the Layers palette to send the pic to the back so the words are on top of it. Customize the text by changing fonts, adding drop shadow or switching up the colors.

2. For the mom you love to tease

Customize this template.

There’s so much to thank your mother for, that’s a given, but how about focusing on what REALLY matters—like the fact that she didn’t toss you high into the air, then let you slip through her arms and plummet to the ground. This card is great for when you want to say, “Thanks for keeping me alive, mom!”

Make this template your own by bringing in your own photos, or even adding a fun graphic or two. Check out our massive collection of graphics for inspiration.

3. For the mom who couldn’t be prouder of her beautiful kid

Customize this template.

Wanna remind your mother what an awesome job she did raising you, while also demonstrating the outsize confidence she instilled in you? Then this is the card for you.

4. For the super-cool-back-in-the-day mom

Customize this template.

Your mom was hip to all the cool trends that have now made their way back around to the present. Believe her when she says she was wearing those exact jeans and had an OG fanny pack back in the 1980’s waaaaaaay before you “discovered” them.

Dig up the proof in the old family photo albums and insert into this retro template, or check out more rad old skool graphics like this.

5. For the mom with fur babies

Customize this template.

Not all mothers have human children, you know. If you want to celebrate the crazy cat lady in your life, here’s the card for you.

You could swap in a pic of her real kitties instead of using these totally rando felines. Open the template and click Add your own image to get it on the canvas.

6. For the frou-frou momma who loves lady things

Customize this template.

Does your mom have a set of dishes for every holiday? Is her sofa covered in a floral print? Does she subscribe to magazines about decorating in the country Victorian style? Then have we got the card for you!

You can customize this template with different colors, or add even more flowers or change them out for different ones. See more floral graphics.

7. For the minimalist mod momma

Customize this template.

If your mom is the type who believes less is more, then go for a simple, but bold, card that she’ll want to display in her Scandi-themed home all year.

We love the pairing of bold text with a black and white photo to make a maximum statement with little effort. To customize with new/more words, check out other mod-looking san serif fonts, or add a cool marble texture as a background.

8. For the literary mom

Customize this template.

If your mom's idea of a fun day out is browsing a bookstore and then reading a good book, this type of card is perfect for her. Especially if she passed on the literary love to you.

Play with text styling to increase the line height or the letter spacing for an extra pro look.

9. For the mom who supported all your efforts

Customize this template.

If your mamacita wasn’t baking cookies for your bake sale, then she was prepping a spaghetti feed for the swim team. The woman is a booster, and by god, it's time to say cheers and hand that lady a cocktail.

Let her know how much you appreciate all that loving kindness she showed you growing up. Cocktails not her vibe? We have loads of other food and drink graphics from cupcakes to steak to smoothies, check ’em out at Graphics > Food & Drink.

10. For the blissed-out new momma

Customize this template.

It’s your sister’s or BFF’s first baby and, as tired as she is, she’s still in that sweet baby-bliss cloud. Celebrate her first year as a mother with a photo card of the two of them during this beautiful time.

To add a crafty 3-D feel to card, include a tape or paint graphic in addition to your photo.