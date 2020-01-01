  1. PicMonkey Templates
Mother's Day Card

Create a special card for your mom using our bountiful array of Mother’s Day card templates. We’ll bring the graphics, you bring the macaroni noodles.
You're Doing It Right, Mom!
Chere Mere
You Are the World
Well Done, Mom!
You Are My Superhero
Our Life Begins Now
The Most Awesome Kid
Best. Mom. Ever!
Their Mothers Made Them
Mother Collage
Multitasker Mother
First Mother's Day
I Got it From My Mama
Call Your Mother
Lifting Me Up
Join Us for Brunch
Something In Common
Teaching Me to Dance
The Best Mom in the World
Cat Mom Furever
Don't Get Saucy with Me
Always Being There
Your Little Monsters
Just Like Your Voicemails
Lots of Love to You
Pretty Much Everything
Sweet Mother's Day
A Wonderful Mother
Mother & Baby Collection
You're the Greatest
Why use a Mother’s Day card template?

PicMonkey’s got Mother’s Day card templates galore for you to choose from — from traditional and flowery to modern and design-y — so you can match your mom’s style with your own sentiment. Or choose to go free and create a brand new card by substituting our template images for your own.

Just click a Mother’s Day card template to get started on your creation adventure, and it’ll open in the editor. Customize it however you like with our textures, graphics, and effects. Change up the font or add more text. You do you.

Our integrated storage feature autosaves as you work and keeps your masterpiece re-editable, in case you want to repurpose your Mother’s Day card template for another occasion, or if you catch a typo right before you’re ready to print.

When you’re done, send your gorgeous creation on its merry way, through email, snail mail, Pony Express revival, message in a bottle — or whatever other delivery method you prefer. You know mom will appreciate your efforts no matter what.

