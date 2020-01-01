PicMonkey’s got Mother’s Day card templates galore for you to choose from — from traditional and flowery to modern and design-y — so you can match your mom’s style with your own sentiment. Or choose to go free and create a brand new card by substituting our template images for your own.

Just click a Mother’s Day card template to get started on your creation adventure, and it’ll open in the editor. Customize it however you like with our textures, graphics, and effects. Change up the font or add more text. You do you.

Our integrated storage feature autosaves as you work and keeps your masterpiece re-editable, in case you want to repurpose your Mother’s Day card template for another occasion, or if you catch a typo right before you’re ready to print.

When you’re done, send your gorgeous creation on its merry way, through email, snail mail, Pony Express revival, message in a bottle — or whatever other delivery method you prefer. You know mom will appreciate your efforts no matter what.