  1. PicMonkey Templates
  2. PicMonkey Templates > Card
  3. PicMonkey Templates > Card > Photo
FeaturesPricingLearn

Photo Card

Our photo card templates are perfect for making party invites, baby announcements, Valentine’s Day cards, and more that showcase your unique style.
Start a free trialTry a Template
Browse by Category:
Photo Card
Choose a category
All Templates
Announcement
Banner
Brand Identity
Business Card
Calendar
Card
Baby CardBirthday CardChristmas CardFather's Day CardGraduation CardMother's Day CardNew Year's CardPhoto CardThank You CardValentine's Day Card
Collage
Cover Letter
Email
Etsy
Facebook
Flyer
Holiday & Event
Infographic
Instagram
Invitation
Invoice
Logo
Meme
Online Ad
Pinterest
Postcard
Poster
Presentation
Resume
Snapchat
Twitter
YouTube
Carve Some Pumpkins
Photo Card
Jess & Jeremiah's Wedding
Photo Card
You're Awesome!
Photo Card
Cheers from the Griswalds
Photo Card
Belle's Birth Announcement
Photo Card
Manual's Birth Announcement
Photo Card
It's Time to Party
Photo Card
Hello New Year
Photo Card
Gardening Collage
Photo Card
Donation Thank You
Photo Card
Birthday Pool Party & BBQ
Photo Card
Greetings from the Smythes
Photo Card
Olivia's Birth Announcement
Photo Card
Emilia's Birth Announcement
Photo Card
Greetings from the Bixbys
Photo Card
Rejuvenate Spa & Salon
Photo Card
Patrick's Graduation Party
Photo Card
Cat Mom Furever
Photo Card
Grayson's Graduation Party
Photo Card
Samantha & Thom's Wedding
Photo Card
We're Eloping
Photo Card
Jeff & Erika's Wedding
Photo Card
Christmas Bazaar
Photo Card
Thanks for Hangin'
Photo Card
A Wonderful Mother
Photo Card
Halloween Costume Party
Photo Card
Happy Father's Day
Photo Card
Maddie's Graduation Party
Photo Card
Jack's 60th Birthday
Photo Card
You Love the Cat More
Photo Card
Load More

Get your point across with a fabulous photo card template

They say that a picture is worth a thousand words. So why not use a PicMonkey photo card template to make an invitation, express congratulations, or tell someone how much you love them?

Our photo card templates are stunning designs that put photos front and center. You can keep the photo in the template if it works for you, or you can easily switch it out with a photo of your own. No matter what you choose, you’ll end up with gorgeous photo cards that will captivate your audience.

We have photo card templates for a wide variety of needs and occasions, including weddings, graduation parties, baby announcements, save the date cards, thank you notes, New Year’s wishes, and Valentine’s Day greetings. We even have photo cards to help you advertise your business or post on social. So check out our offerings and make your photo cards today!

See more templates