Your browser does not support the video tag.

We all know and love a good photo collage—a gathering of pictures that complement one another arranged neatly in a grid or artfully into an aesthetic collage. Let’s pump up the motion, shall we, and learn how to add some movement to your collage with video!

A video collage is perfect for catching eyes, telling a story, or selling a series of steps. And they’re ideal for social, think: one post, but many images. Here are four inspirational ideas for how to use video in a collage for vivacious social media posts, an online ad, and for branding your business.

For the full, step-by-step tutorial on how to use collage in PicMonkey, check out: How to Create Epic Collages.

To make a video collage in PicMonkey:

Start quickly with a blank canvas in the size you want to create. Open your blank canvas, then select Collage from the left tabs. Choose a collage layout and start adding your images. Upload your own MP4 video to add, or choose from our stock video library. Drag and drop your photos and videos into the cells. Adjust spacing and borders, delete or add cells as you wish. Download your finished video collage as a video file.

Make a video collage ad for Facebook or Instagram

Your browser does not support the video tag. Start creating a video collage ad quickly with these templates

Video is being used in more and more ads these days because social media is increasingly allowing video formats for posts and for ads. This is great news for marketers because ads with video are more likely to be engaged with than those without video. Makes sense, right? A video definitely catches your eye as you’re scrolling, and the addition of a video clip can help to portray the aesthetic or tone of your product or service.

The cool thing about collage is that you can show off your product as a still image, while adding a video to set a specific mood as in the example above (can you smell the tropical sea air?).

More resources for making video ads in PicMonkey:

Tutorials and further reads on making video ads:

Make a video collage Facebook cover and delight your followers

Your browser does not support the video tag. Browse more Facebook templates for creating covers

Your Facebook cover is the first indication of what your page is all about, so let your new visitors and your faithful followers learn all about your brand with a video collage Facebook cover. Perched right at the top, a cover or Facebook banner is your storefront and your business card rolled into one visual, so creating a collage to include multiple images and/or graphics is an ideal way to include more information about you.

How to make a video freeform collage Facebook cover:

Start your Facebook cover video collage with the right sized template for either Page Covers or Event Covers (note that Personal covers don’t support video). After you choose your template, click to open it. For this example, we’ve opted for a free form/ aesthetic art collage like the image above. Layer and arrange graphics, photos, and video(s) on your template. When you’re finished designing your video collage, download it to your computer as a video file. Upload to Facebook!

More resources for making Facebook covers in PicMonkey:

Tutorials and further reads on collage Facebook covers:

Show your work with a Pinterest video collage

Your browser does not support the video tag. Browse all the Pinterest templates to start a pin design quickly

Be honest, how many times have you gone down a (chicly styled) rabbit hole on Pinterest? You start looking for bathroom vanity ideas and end up researching the history of Morrocan art. Not saying there’s anything wrong with that, but sometimes you wanna hop on, see whatcha need to see, and go get it done.

Enter video collage infographics for Pinterest—use the collage cells to clearly show each step of a process succinctly. Pinterest says that the top performing video pins grab viewers’ attention right away and “are actionable” in that they teach something or demonstrate something cool that viewers will want to try. Those with a business account can promote their pins and even turn them into an ad.

Collages with multiple videos are totally doable in PicMonkey. Choose a Pinterest pin template, open Collage, pick a layout, and drag and drop your videos into the cells.

More resources for making Pinterest designs in PicMonkey:

Tutorials and further reads on creating Pinterest collages:

Make a video mood board collage to capture your ideas

Your browser does not support the video tag. Browse more Mood board templates

Collage was made for mood boards, or maybe mood boards were made for collage—either way, they’re a match made in multi-image heaven. So, why make a mood board? Consider these very good reasons:

To share your ideas visually with a designer, partner, or vendor. To organize your vision for a new business idea or for rebranding an existing one. To gather ideas and visuals for an upcoming project. To put disparate elements side by side to see how they all work together. To just have fun! Why not?

More resources for making video mood boards in PicMonkey:

Tutorials and further reads on making brand/mood/vision boards: