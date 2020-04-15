Pinterest is a wizard at driving blog and website traffic. Content you post there can have a shelf life of months or even years, (compared to some other networks *coughTwittercough* where you’ll be lucky if you get engagement for a few hours after you post) AND Pinterest is the best at driving direct sales conversions. That’s right. Pinners who run across your products on Pinterest are more likely to purchase products pronto than any other social network. Now say that five times fast.

Is Pinterest right for your business?

You may take a look at your business and think, “I don’t sell wedding dresses, cookies, or home decor — is Pinterest really a good fit for me?” The answer is a resounding… “Could be!” With anything else, it really does depend on the audience that you’re marketing toward. And while Pinterest is for sure a mecca for brides and foodies, they are definitely not the only people taking advantage of the site.

Ask yourself this:

Do you sell products?

Do you have interesting or helpful pieces of information to share? Can that information be presented in a visual way?

Is any part of your business inspirational?

Do you have good images of your product, service, or company?

Do you have a blog that you are trying to drive traffic to?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, then there’s probably a place for you on Pinterest.

Set up your Pinterest Business page

Setting up your Pinterest page as a business page comes with a few added benefits, including Pinterest analytics, and it’s necessary if you want to advertise on Pinterest. Click here to sign up for an account, or if you already have an account, click here to switch it to a business account.

Pinterest for business checklist

Once you’re ready to get pinning, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Make your pics pin-able. Add a “Pin it” button to your images and suddenly other people can make pins out of your website and blog images.

And make sure your images are beautiful . Great visuals win. Period. Make sure yours are up to snuff with these photo editing tips.

Engage with your audience . This is always a good social rule of thumb, but be sure to respond to questions and comments on your pins.

Follow other businesses. Specifically ones that add value to your current and potential customers.

Create a variety of boards. Both boards that relate directly to your business and boards that are more loosely related can help bring value to pinners and help introduce you to new customers.

Make pins without pulling your hair out

If you want to participate on Pinterest, but are worried about your graphic design skills, worry not! PicMonkey is here to help. We have zillions of professionally-made Pinterest design templates right at your disposal. They’re the right size for Pinterest and you can personalize them as much or as little as you like.

Share your pins made in PicMonkey directly to Pinterest!

How to customize a Pinterest template:

Pick one you like. Replace our images with your own. Insert relevant copy and change to your branded colors. Share directly from PicMonkey to Pinterest!

For a more in-depth walk-through, check out this article.

Turn your pins into ads

Did you know that any pin you upload can be converted into an ad? Pinterest has five different ad types. Here’s how they work: