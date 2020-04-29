Posts tagged with ‘Social Media Marketing’

Make a Facebook Cover with Design Templates

This tutorial shows how to make a Facebook cover image with PicMonkey design templates.
3 Ways to Ace Your Pinterest Business Page

Pinterest has three stellar features and tools to help you take your Pinterest business page to new ...
Pinterest for Business: How to Market Successfully

Wanna dip your toes into the Pinterest for business pool, but aren't sure if it's right for you? Her...
Marketing a Small Business: a Resource Roundup

A friend to hardworking entrepreneurs everywhere, PicMonkey's rounded up some seriously helpful reso...
‘Tis the Season for Small Biz Holiday Marketing: 8 Festive Ideas

It's time to start prepping for the holiday rush! Creating visual marketing materials has never been...
“Sell Less to Sell More” and Other Secrets to Digital Marketing Success

There’s more to digital marketing success than meets the eye. Read on for valuable advice from onlin...
Design, Plan, and Post Instagram Stories with PicMonkey and Later

Make an IG Story strategy with Later's worksheet, then create Stories that shine with PicMonkey.
Make Rad Facebook Ads Quickly & Easily

Wanna advertise your budding biz on Facebook? We're here to help you design carousel, slideshow, and...
Instagram Layout Planning Tips and Ideas

Small Business Social Media Success Story: Geraldine Tan

Digital Advertising for Small Businesses: Getting Started

Nervous about dipping your small business toes into digital advertising? Learn the basics before you...
Create Branded SurveyMonkey Themes with PicMonkey

Our COO (and former SurveyMonkey-er) dishes on how he created a professional looking, on-brand custo...
Streamline Your Social Posting with PicMonkey and Buffer

A social media marketer’s to-do list is never-ending. We asked Jenn Reiner to shed some light on the...
Bring Your Presentations to Life with PicMonkey & Prezi

Are snoozy slide decks and ho-hum images getting you down? Add some pizzazz back into your presentat...
How to Make a Facebook Business Page

Show off your budding biz and attract more customers by making a killer Facebook business page. We'l...
