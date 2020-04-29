Master Facebook Image Sizes Right Now

Stylin’, right? Find this this and other customizable Facebook templates here.

Optimizing your image sizes for different social media networks can feel like dancing the Viennese waltz while memorizing the U.S. Income Tax Code: complicated rule overload! To help you keep all those image regulations straight, we keep an updated table of all the social media sizes.

Facebook image sizes for 2020

Ad 1200 x 628 (desktop) Ad Carousel 1080 x 1080 Event Cover 1200 x 628 Group Cover 1640 x 856 Facebook Page Cover 1640 x 624 Personal Cover 1702 x 630 Post 1200 x 1200 Profile Image 360 x 360 Facebook Story 1080 x 1920

Use Smart Resize to create multiple sizes of a design fast

Use Smart Resize to make various Facebook image formats quickly.

Pro subscribers can use Smart Resize to create multiple versions of a single design. Just select the channel and the format, and then click Copy & Resize to instantly create all the new versions which are stashed in your Hub.

Each version will be titled with the type of asset it is.

Tips for optimal Facebook posting

Facebook has been around for awhile, so it’s had time to fine-tune its image requirements. Here are some tips to help you navigate Facebook photo world: