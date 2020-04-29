Master Facebook Image Sizes Right Now

Stylin’, right? Find this this and other customizable Facebook templates here

Optimizing your image sizes for different social media networks can feel like dancing the Viennese waltz while memorizing the U.S. Income Tax Code: complicated rule overload! To help you keep all those image regulations straight, we keep an updated table of all the social media sizes.

Facebook image sizes for 2020

Ad1200 x 628 (desktop)
Ad Carousel1080 x 1080
Event Cover1200 x 628
Group Cover1640 x 856
Facebook Page Cover1640 x 624
Personal Cover1702 x 630
Post1200 x 1200
Profile Image360 x 360
Facebook Story1080 x 1920

Use Smart Resize to create multiple sizes of a design fast

Use Smart Resize to make various Facebook image formats quickly.

Pro subscribers can use Smart Resize to create multiple versions of a single design. Just select the channel and the format, and then click Copy & Resize to instantly create all the new versions which are stashed in your Hub.

Each version will be titled with the type of asset it is.

Tips for optimal Facebook posting

Facebook has been around for awhile, so it’s had time to fine-tune its image requirements. Here are some tips to help you navigate Facebook photo world:

  • Your profile photo appears in others’ news feeds, and next to your comments and replies. Make sure it’s high quality and very clearly branded.

  • Your cover photo makes a ginormous impression on visitors to your page or timeline, because it takes up some serious real estate. There are plenty of ways make use of your cover photo, from humanizing your brand to getting the word out about an upcoming event. There are 4 types of Facebook Cover:

  • Post images (shared using the camera icon in the status box) appear in the news feed as a square. If you’re sharing multiple images, they’ll show up as a collage.

  • When a link is placed in the status update box, Facebook automatically pulls in an image, along with a title and description. That means you’ve gotta optimize link images when publishing, since these will show up when you (and anyone else) shares the link to your post on Facebook. Make sure that your featured images are up to current sizing best practices

  • You can easily crop a pic to the proper cover photo dimensions with our Facebook Cover Photo preset. Find it in the Basic Edits tab, in the dropdown menu under Crop. You can also create a cover photo design from scratch with a pre-sized blank canvas template

  • Facebook group, business, and event pages have their own cover photo dimension requirements, but no sweat because you’ll find ready-made blank canvases for all of them in PicMonkey’s Template library

