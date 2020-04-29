Master Facebook Image Sizes Right Now

Optimizing your image sizes for different social media networks can feel like dancing the Viennese waltz while memorizing the U.S. Income Tax Code: complicated rule overload! To help you keep all those image regulations straight, we keep an updated table of all the social media sizes.
Facebook image sizes for 2020
|Ad
|1200 x 628 (desktop)
|Ad Carousel
|1080 x 1080
|Event Cover
|1200 x 628
|Group Cover
|1640 x 856
|Facebook Page Cover
|1640 x 624
|Personal Cover
|1702 x 630
|Post
|1200 x 1200
|Profile Image
|360 x 360
|Facebook Story
|1080 x 1920
Tips for optimal Facebook posting
Facebook has been around for awhile, so it’s had time to fine-tune its image requirements. Here are some tips to help you navigate Facebook photo world:
Your profile photo appears in others’ news feeds, and next to your comments and replies. Make sure it’s high quality and very clearly branded.
Your cover photo makes a ginormous impression on visitors to your page or timeline, because it takes up some serious real estate. There are plenty of ways make use of your cover photo, from humanizing your brand to getting the word out about an upcoming event. There are 4 types of Facebook Cover:
Post images (shared using the camera icon in the status box) appear in the news feed as a square. If you’re sharing multiple images, they’ll show up as a collage.
When a link is placed in the status update box, Facebook automatically pulls in an image, along with a title and description. That means you’ve gotta optimize link images when publishing, since these will show up when you (and anyone else) shares the link to your post on Facebook. Make sure that your featured images are up to current sizing best practices.
