If you are new to PicMonkey you've come to the right place! And also, a hearty welcome to you as you embark on a new graphic design and photo editing journey. We want to help you create the most stunning, professional-looking images possible and that means showing you the ropes here at PicMonkey.

These simple tutorial videos will help orient you within the PicMonkey platform, and will demonstrate how to use the most popular features. Follow along and you'll be creating wonderful things in no time.

For more reference and tutorials, check out the PicMonkey Blog.

For answers to frequently-asked questions about your PicMonkey account or detailed steps for using many features and tools, check out PicMonkey Help & Support.

Part 1: The PicMonkey homepage & Hub

Jump to the PicMonkey Homepage

Meet the PicMonkey homepage. It's the first screen you will see when you log into your PicMonkey account. The homepage is where you can access Hub, your cloud storage, and where you can start a new project.

Start a new project by clicking the Create new button at the top of the page, then choosing how you want to get going. If you've already worked on a project it will appear at the top of the homepage in the "Auto-saved to my Hub" row. In the rows underneath, choose to start a new project with a template, blank canvas, or a collage layout.

Learn more:

Part 2: Start with an uploaded image

From the PicMonkey homepage, click the Create new button at the top of the page and select Computer. Choose the photo you want to edit from your computer.

When you open a photo this way in PicMonkey it will be "locked" to the background. To separate the photo from the background, open the Layers panel by clicking the 3 stacked squares icon in the bottom right, then clicking the padlock on the background layer.

Click on your photo layer to edit it with the Image palette. To rename your photo, click the existing file name (sometimes: "Untitled") on the top tool bar. You can also choose where to stash it in your Hub.

Note: All files autosave to your Hub's "Unsorted" folder by default.

Learn more (help articles):

Part 3: Start a design with a blank canvas

Jump to Blank Canvas selection

This is another method of starting a new project: Opening a blank canvas in the editor.

From the PicMonkey homepage, click the Create new button at the top of the page and select Blank canvas. Or, click See all blanks > above the top right of the bottom row of blank canvasses. In the blank canvas picker, enter your own dimensions and click "Make it!" or choose a pre-sized canvas.

Learn more (help articles):

Part 4: Start a design with a template

Jump to Template Browse

PicMonkey has 1000s of design templates that are pre-made in multiple sizes for various uses. They are an excellent choice to get started on a project really fast. All of our pre-sized templates are customizable, meaning that you can swap in your own pics, graphics, or text to make the design unique.

To create with a template, start back on Homepage again and click Create New and choose Templates. Type in your search terms (for instance: red instagram, or youtube thumbnail), or you can scroll down to browse all the template categories available to you.

Preview the templates by clicking one to see it larger in the workspace. Continue clicking to preview; once you make a change to an open template you'll need to start a new project.

Customizing templates is super easy—click on an element in the template to delete it or replace it. Or, use the Layers panel to select an element (text, photo, graphics, etc...) to customize.

Learn more:

Part 5: The file menu

The File drop-down menu is in the upper left corner of your editing workspace in PicMonkey. This is your go-to location for starting a new project, making a copy of your current one, and a couple other helpful things.

Learn more:

Part 6: The tool tabs bar

On the far left of the PicMonkey editor is where you'll find the tool tabs. This tool bar contains all the designing and editing tools you will use to make designs. From here you can access Stock Photos and Videos, Templates, Graphics, Text, Themes, Collage, the Draw tool, and more.

This tool bar is able to expand or retract, depending on how wide you want it to be. Hover on the border between the tool tabs bar the tool panel and click.

Jump to these tools within the editor:

Part 7: The bottom tool bar

The bottom tool bar helps you configure your workspace, undo/redo edits, and open the Layers panel.

Learn more (help articles):

Part 8: Smart Resize

Smart Resize is a Pro subscriber feature. It allows you to create multiple sizes of a single design quickly. All the alternate sizes you create will automatically be saved in your Hub in the Unsorted folder where you can open them individually and adjust the layers within each design.

Learn more:

Part 9: Using Collage

Jump to the Collage Tool

The collage tool in PicMonkey is accessible from the left tool tabs bar. You can also start with a collage from the Create new button on the homepage.

A collage can be any size you like, so choose a pre-set size for social or print, for instance, first and then select a collage layout. Choose from one to 64 cells. You can always add or subtract cells later in your design process. Add photos and videos to collage cells, or set the background color of the cells. Add text and/or graphics to your collage as layers on top.

There's a lot to know about getting the most out of collage, so check out our numerous articles for tutorials and inspiration.

Learn more:

Part 10: Using video in your designs

Jump to Stock Video Library

PicMonkey subscriptions come with valuable stock photo and stock video libraries that are royalty-free to use, meaning we don't charge you per video or photo—they are included in your subscription fees.

Stock videos are available from within the PicMonkey editor. Select the Photos & Video tab on the left to browse videos or enter your search terms. You can crop the shape of the video, or trim the length. You cannot stitch video clips together.

Alternatively, you can upload and use your own video clips. Right now .mov and .mp4 files are supported. When you export a video you have the option to export as a .mp4 or a .gif. We recommend keeping .gif files with video under 6-10 seconds for best results.

When you download your video it may take a couple seconds or a couple minutes depending on the length of your file and your computer. You can continue working in PicMonkey while your video downloads, or even close your editing session if you like because we will send you an email when your video is ready.

An easy way to get your video onto your mobile device is to open the "Your video is ready" email on your phone/tablet and then download it to your device.

Learn more:

Part 11: Touch-up tools

Jump to Touch-up Tools

PicMonkey's robust set of Touch-up Tools will help to make your photos look their very best. Access tools for portrait retouching, or add a bit of digital makeup or hair color.

Touch-up tools are also available on the PicMonkey mobile app.

Learn more:

Part 12: Resource center and support

PicMonkey offers a wealth of blog articles, resources, and a help and support section to assist you with using the platform successfully. On the top tool bar just click on Learn to visit the Resource Center/Blog, Help, What's New or to get back to Getting Started (PicMonkey 101).

We have an excellent support team who is available to answer your questions about PicMonkey or about your account. We use an efficient ticket system that allows us to address your inquires as fast as possible. Contact help here.

Learn more:

More helpful things to know:

Accounts & billing

Access your account and billing info anytime from clicking on your name in the top tool bar.

You can change your plan here and customize your profile information

Learn more: PicMonkey.com/help/accounts-and-billing

Referral program

PicMonkey offers subscribers a chance to earn rewards when they offer an unique subscription code to their friends and family.

Learn more: How the Referral Program Works