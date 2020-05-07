(Note: these updates are only available for iOS, not for Android at this time.)

The PicMonkey mobile app for iOS is for designing on the go. Social media marketers love it for quickly posting to all their channels, and everyone loves it for quickly accessing their photo libraries to zhuzh up their pics with stickers, text, and effects. See what’s new!

New for spring 2020!

We’re really loading up the app lately and we have so many new fun features and assets to share with you. Okay, this is a lot of stuff, people, so update your iOS app and check out all this newness:

4 spring-themed effects

Make your pics bloom with our breezy new effects — Light pastel, Pastel, Bluebird, and Classic Blue. These fresh filtering beauties are included with your Pro subscription, or you can get them in a 4-pack for $1.99 as an in-app purchase.

Healthcare stickers

Look for two new graphics sets: Quarantine & Chill, and Healthcare because we’re not outta the woods yet. You should always wash your hands anyway, and use these medically-minded graphics to liven up your social posts.

Your fonts in the app

Use your own fonts that you’ve uploaded to PicMonkey from the desktop in the app. Now you'll see a second tab in the font picker where all your uploaded desktop fonts live. See: How to Use Your Own Fonts in PicMonkey.

One-click background remover

The one-click background eraser of your dreams has come to the PicMonkey mobile app. Choose a photo, tap BG REMOVER, and that’s all you gotta do! This is exclusively for our Pro subscribers and it’s totally worth it. Learn more: Background Remover Comes to the PicMonkey App.

In-App Purchases: Content packs

We’ve packaged up premium stickers and fonts that go together beautifully. Choose a pack that vibes with you for $1.99. Check out: Line Drawings, Groove Shapes, Crystal Geos, All About Business, and Tropical Leaves.

New graphics for fall 2019

Artsy to 80’s to Astrological, check out our new sticker categories in the app. Just click the Ghost icon on the bottom nav bar to browse them all!

How to use graphics

Retro to cute to funny, our graphics run the style gamut so you’ll be sure to find something that you like and that fits your aesthetic. Here’s how to browse and use graphics in the PicMonkey mobile app:

Launch the PicMonkey mobile app on your smart device. Open a photo to add a graphic to. Tap “Edit.” On the bottom toolbar, scroll and tap “Graphics” (the ghost icon). Browse the various categories by scrolling the bottom nav bar left and right. Tap a category name to browse loads of graphics. Tap a graphic to add to your photo. If you want to add two or more graphics, repeat step 3 then tap “Add” (“Ghost+” icon).

You can customize the look of your graphic in a number of ways. In addition to changing the color of your graphic, you can change the shape and rotate it using the pinch gesture. While in the graphics editing mode, scroll the bottom nav bar to play with opacity, drop shadows, blur, and erase.

Fall 2019: New fonts added

Try out a new font in the app. Just click on the big “T” on the bottom nav bar to see how your words look different in serif, script, or block letters.

How to use fonts

You can add text to your photos in the app, too. With a whole bunch of font styles, the ability to curve your words, add a drop shadow, and change the color or size, you can make beautifully unique posts that have something to say.

In the Edit menu, tap “Text” (the “T” icon) in the bottom nav bar. Type your words. Tap Done. Just like with graphics above, you can modify the text on your photo. Change the color or font or style, curve it, add a shadow, and more. To add additional text, just tap the check mark, then start at step number one again.

Check back often to see what else is new in the mobile app! And be sure to add #picmonkey when you share your creations to social media.