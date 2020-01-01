PicMonkey Help & Support

Change the Text and Images in a Design Template

PicMonkey’s design templates come preloaded with text, images, and/or graphics. However, you can alter the templates by changing, adding, or deleting any of the pre-existing elements to create a custom look. 

Editing text in a template

To edit text in a template, click the section of text you want to edit. This will open the Text palette.

From the palette you can adjust:

  • Font: click the little caret next to the font name in the palette for more choices

  • Color: click the color circle in the palette to choose another

  • Fade, size, spacing & line height: adjust the sliders

  • Blend mode: choose from the drop-down menu

  • Horizontal and vertical flip and rotate: buttons at the bottom

The Effects tab at the top of the Text palette lets you add:

  • Drop shadow

  • Inner shadow

  • Curved text 

You can also delete a text block, or erase portions of the text. 

If you’re having trouble grabbing a certain text box, use the Layers palette to select the text you want. Open the Layers palette by clicking the stack of squares icon on the bottom left of the editor. 

For more info on adding text to photos:

Changing the images in a templates

To replace an existing image with another image:

  1. Click the image you want to change. 

  2. Click Replace on the Graphics palette. 

  3. Choose the source of your new image.

  4. It now appears in your design.

To crop an image inside the template:

  1. Select the layer you want to crop (a graphic or photo).

  2. Click the Crop button on the Graphics palette.

  3. Adjust the image using the handles on the blue bounding box.

  4. Click "Apply crop" to finish. 

Adding more text and images to a template

You can add as many new text and graphic elements as you want to your template. To add a PicMonkey graphic, click the Graphics tab (shapes icon), then choose the graphic you want by clicking it or dragging it onto your canvas.

To add an image of your own (which may be a photo, illustration -- anything!) click the Add your own image button.

To add text, click the Text tab on the left, and a new text box will appear.  

More resources:

