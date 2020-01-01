Collage Tool

Get to Know the Collage Tool

PicMonkey’s collage maker tool is located in the PicMonkey editor. (Those who’ve used collage in Old PicMonkey take note that there is not a separate collage area in New PicMonkey. ...

How to Resize and Reformat a Collage

You can change the dimensions of the cells within your collage and also the collage as a whole. Smart Resize works with collage, so we’ll show you how to do that too. To resize th ...

How to Use the Collage Tool & FAQs

Start a new collage You can create a new collage or convert an existing document to a collage. Unlike Old PicMonkey, you do not need to create a collage in a separate location wit ...