This tutorial shows you how to convert an image opened in PicMonkey into a layer so that you can make independent edits to the image.

When you start a design by opening an image in the PicMonkey editor, it will often be the actual background of your design. To separate the image from background canvas so that you can make edits to the image:

1. Click the three stacked squares icon in the bottom left of the editor to open the Layers palette.

2. With the Layers palette opened, click "Convert to layer" to separate your image from the background.

3. Your image and the background are now two different layers.