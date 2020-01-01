Common Social Media Image Sizes

To size your designs specifically to various social media types, you can do this 3 ways in PicMonkey.
1. Start your design with a pre-sized social media template.
2. Use the Crop tool on your design and choose a specific social media post type from the dimensions down-down.
3. Use Smart Resize (Pro subscribers only) to resize an image to multiple other format sizes simultaneously.
4. You can start your design with a Blank Canvas, then enter the dimensions you want from the chart below.
Facebook image sizes
|Social media image type
|Dimensions in pixels
|Facebook Ad
|1200 x 628 (desktop)
|Facebook Ad Carousel
|1080 x 1080
|Facebook Event Cover
|1200 x 628
|Facebook Group Cover
|1640 x 856
|Facebook Page Cover
|1640 x 624
|Facebook Personal Cover
|1702 x 630
|Facebook Post
|1200 x 1200
|Facebook Profile Image
|360 x 360
|Facebook Story
|1080 x 1920
Instagram image sizes
|Social media image type
|Dimensions in pixels
|Instagram Post
|1080 x 1080 (1:1 ratio)
|Instagram Profile Photo
|360 x 360
|Instagram Landscape Photo
|1080 X 608 (1.91:1 ratio)
|Instagram Portrait
|1080 x 1350 (4:5 ratio)
|Instagram Story
|1080 x 1920 (9:16 ratio)
|IGTV Cover Photo
|420 x 654 (1:1.55 ratio)
Twitter image sizes
|Social media image type
|Dimensions in pixels
|Twitter Header Photo
|1500 x 500
|Twitter Profile pic
|400 x 400
|Twitter Lead Generation Card
|800 x 320
|Twitter Post
|1024 x 512
LinkedIn image sizes
|Social media image type
|Dimensions in pixels
|LinkedIn Company Cover
|1536 x 768
|LinkedIn Profile
|400 x 400
|LinkedIn Personal Background
|1584 x 396
|LinkedIn Post
|1400 x 800
|LinkedIn Sponsored Ad
|1200 x 627
Pinterest image sizes
|Social media image type
|Dimensions in pixels
|Pinterest Square Pin
|1000 x 1000
|Pinterest Standard Pin
|1000 x 1500 (2:3 ratio)
|Pinterest Promoted Pin
|1000 x 1500
YouTube image sizes
|Social media image type
|Dimensions in pixels
|YouTube Banner / Cover
|2560 x 1440
|YouTube Thumbnail
|1280 x 720
|YouTube Channel icon
|800 x 800
|YouTube Display Ad
|300 x 250
|YouTube Display Ad Long
|300 x 60
|YouTube Overlay Ad
|480 x 70
Snapchat image sizes
|Social media image type
|Dimensions in pixels
|Snapchat Filter
|1080 x 2340 (PNG < 300 KB)
|Snapchat Story Ad
|360 x 600
|Snapchat Ad
|1080 x 1920
Etsy image sizes
|Social media image type
|Dimensions in pixels
|Etsy Shop Big Banner
|1200 x 300
|Etsy Shop Mini Banner
|1200 x 160
|Etsy Profile Photo
|500 x 500
|Etsy Order Receipt Banner
|760 x 100
|Etsy Shop Icon
|500 x 500
|Etsy Item Listing Photo
|min 2000 on short edge
Twitch image sizes
|Social media image type
|Dimensions in pixels
|Twitch Highlights
|1920 x 1080