Common Social Media Image Sizes

To size your designs specifically to various social media types, you can do this 3 ways in PicMonkey.

1. Start your design with a pre-sized social media template.

2. Use the Crop tool on your design and choose a specific social media post type from the dimensions down-down.

Example of cropping an Instagram post to a Pinterest Promoted Pin size.

3. Use Smart Resize (Pro subscribers only) to resize an image to multiple other format sizes simultaneously.

4. You can start your design with a Blank Canvas, then enter the dimensions you want from the chart below.

Facebook image sizes

Social media image type Dimensions in pixels Facebook Ad 1200 x 628 (desktop) Facebook Ad Carousel 1080 x 1080 Facebook Event Cover 1200 x 628 Facebook Group Cover 1640 x 856 Facebook Page Cover 1640 x 624 Facebook Personal Cover 1702 x 630 Facebook Post 1200 x 1200 Facebook Profile Image 360 x 360 Facebook Story 1080 x 1920

Instagram image sizes

Social media image type Dimensions in pixels Instagram Post 1080 x 1080 (1:1 ratio) Instagram Profile Photo 360 x 360 Instagram Landscape Photo 1080 X 608 (1.91:1 ratio) Instagram Portrait 1080 x 1350 (4:5 ratio) Instagram Story 1080 x 1920 (9:16 ratio) IGTV Cover Photo 420 x 654 (1:1.55 ratio)

Twitter image sizes

Social media image type Dimensions in pixels Twitter Header Photo 1500 x 500 Twitter Profile pic 400 x 400 Twitter Lead Generation Card 800 x 320 Twitter Post 1024 x 512

LinkedIn image sizes

Social media image type Dimensions in pixels LinkedIn Company Cover 1536 x 768 LinkedIn Profile 400 x 400 LinkedIn Personal Background 1584 x 396 LinkedIn Post 1400 x 800 LinkedIn Sponsored Ad 1200 x 627

Pinterest image sizes

Social media image type Dimensions in pixels Pinterest Square Pin 1000 x 1000 Pinterest Standard Pin 1000 x 1500 (2:3 ratio) Pinterest Promoted Pin 1000 x 1500

YouTube image sizes

Social media image type Dimensions in pixels YouTube Banner / Cover 2560 x 1440 YouTube Thumbnail 1280 x 720 YouTube Channel icon 800 x 800 YouTube Display Ad 300 x 250 YouTube Display Ad Long 300 x 60 YouTube Overlay Ad 480 x 70

Snapchat image sizes

Social media image type Dimensions in pixels Snapchat Filter 1080 x 2340 (PNG < 300 KB) Snapchat Story Ad 360 x 600 Snapchat Ad 1080 x 1920

Etsy image sizes

Social media image type Dimensions in pixels Etsy Shop Big Banner 1200 x 300 Etsy Shop Mini Banner 1200 x 160 Etsy Profile Photo 500 x 500 Etsy Order Receipt Banner 760 x 100 Etsy Shop Icon 500 x 500 Etsy Item Listing Photo min 2000 on short edge

Twitch image sizes