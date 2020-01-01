PicMonkey Help & Support

Common Social Media Image Sizes

To size your designs specifically to various social media types, you can do this 3 ways in PicMonkey. 

1. Start your design with a pre-sized social media template. 

2. Use the Crop tool on your design and choose a specific social media post type from the dimensions down-down. 

Example of cropping an Instagram post to a Pinterest Promoted Pin size.

3. Use Smart Resize (Pro subscribers only) to resize an image to multiple other format sizes simultaneously.

4. You can start your design with a Blank Canvas, then enter the dimensions you want from the chart below. 

Facebook image sizes

Social media image typeDimensions in pixels
Facebook Ad1200 x 628 (desktop)
Facebook Ad Carousel 1080 x 1080
Facebook Event Cover 1200 x 628
Facebook Group Cover 1640 x 856
Facebook Page Cover 1640 x 624
Facebook Personal Cover 1702 x 630
Facebook Post1200 x 1200
Facebook Profile Image 360 x 360
Facebook Story 1080 x 1920

Instagram image sizes

Social media image typeDimensions in pixels
Instagram Post1080 x 1080 (1:1 ratio)
Instagram Profile Photo 360 x 360
Instagram Landscape Photo 1080 X 608 (1.91:1 ratio)
Instagram Portrait 1080 x 1350 (4:5 ratio)
Instagram Story 1080 x 1920 (9:16 ratio)
IGTV Cover Photo 420 x 654 (1:1.55 ratio)

Twitter image sizes

Social media image typeDimensions in pixels
Twitter Header Photo1500 x 500
Twitter Profile pic400 x 400
Twitter Lead Generation Card800 x 320
Twitter Post1024 x 512

LinkedIn image sizes

Social media image typeDimensions in pixels
LinkedIn Company Cover 1536 x 768
LinkedIn Profile400 x 400
LinkedIn Personal Background1584 x 396
LinkedIn Post1400 x 800
LinkedIn Sponsored Ad 1200 x 627

Pinterest image sizes

Social media image typeDimensions in pixels
Pinterest Square Pin1000 x 1000
Pinterest Standard Pin1000 x 1500 (2:3 ratio)
Pinterest Promoted Pin1000 x 1500

YouTube image sizes

Social media image typeDimensions in pixels
YouTube Banner / Cover 2560 x 1440
YouTube Thumbnail 1280 x 720
YouTube Channel icon 800 x 800
YouTube Display Ad 300 x 250
YouTube Display Ad Long 300 x 60
YouTube Overlay Ad 480 x 70

Snapchat image sizes

Social media image typeDimensions in pixels
Snapchat Filter1080 x 2340 (PNG < 300 KB)
Snapchat Story Ad 360 x 600
Snapchat Ad1080 x 1920

Etsy image sizes

Social media image typeDimensions in pixels
Etsy Shop Big Banner 1200 x 300
Etsy Shop Mini Banner 1200 x 160
Etsy Profile Photo 500 x 500
Etsy Order Receipt Banner 760 x 100
Etsy Shop Icon 500 x 500
Etsy Item Listing Photo min 2000 on short edge

Twitch image sizes

Social media image typeDimensions in pixels
Twitch Highlights1920 x 1080

Tags: Social media, Sharing from editor, Crop, Resize

