Check out all these examples of side-by-side images down below in the article, and learn how to make them using PicMonkey

The simple endeavor of putting two pics side by side is trickier than it looks when using other photo editing programs, but fortunately PicMonkey makes it super easy. Our collage tool isn't just for showing off six, seven, 10 photos—instead you can opt for a two-cell collage and create a side-by-side photo faster than you can say "double the fun."

We'll show you how to put two photos side by side on PicMonkey.com, see some specific examples of side-by-side pics and how to use them, plus see how to use the mobile app for pairing up pics on the go. Let's get going!

How do I put two photos side by side?

1. In the PicMonkey editor, click Create new and choose Collage.

2. You'll be asked to choose a canvas size—select from popular social media sizes, basic print sizes, or enter your own dimensions in pixels in the upper right corner.

3. Next, choose a collage layout. Because we're putting two photos side by side. choose a layout with two cells (you can adjust the cell width and height later, as well as the padding around the cells.

4. Now it's time to add your images into the collage. Select a cell, then click Replace on the Color palette to choose the location of the photo you want to bring in to your collage. The photo will be set as the cell's background. You can use your own photos, or choose from our huge library of royalty-free stock photos.

5. After you've added both of your photos, you can adjust the padding around the images—drag the Spacing slider to add or reduce the spacing around the images. Putting the slider to 0% will remove all padding and produce a seamless side-by-side image.

6. Finally, all that's left to do is download or share your side-by-side image.

Learn how to use the collage tool in step-by-step detail here: How to Make Epic Collages.

5 inspiring uses for side-by-side photos

Ask not what to do with your side-by-side photo, instead ask what can't you do with a double-image pic? Perfect for before and after shots, showing the passage of time, creating a "this or that" poll, or simply presenting dual pics of your products or services. Here are some popular ways to use your side-by-side photos.

1. Make a before & after Facebook cover

To create a Facebook cover before and after image (or any side-by-side photo cover) launch the Collage tool from the left tabs, then select the correct canvas size for your cover. Choose a layout and bring your images into the collage. Need to crop or resize them first? Do that before opening collage, then grab the edited pics from your PicMonkey cloud storage to fill the cells.

Did you know? You can add text and graphics over your collage. Try adding a basic shape graphic like a rectangle or circle, then putting text on top to really make your words pop.

2. Create a YouTube thumbnail with two images side by side

Side-by-side photos are perfect for tutorials and how-to videos because you can compare and contrast the before and after states of whatever it is you're demonstrating—photo editing, hair braiding, power washing, or the new favorite genre of behind the scenes Instagram pics.

Pro tip: To get a mirror-image effect with your two photos, simply use the black/white arrows on the Image palette to flip one of the pics to face the other.

3. Choose a side-by-side outfit comparison Instagram post

Present a "this or that style" post on Instagram with a simple side-by-side photo collage. Contrast the same outfit styled in two different ways, or compare which OOTD was worn better. The options are limitless.

Design tip: You can mix and match fonts in a single design for more visual interest, or to set off your personal logo or watermark as distinct from your post text. Need a little help? Check out: How to Use Font Pairings Like a Pro.

4. Make a half-photo, half-aesthetic image side-by-side Facebook ad

Put two photos together to tell a story about your brand, perfect for creating an ad for Facebook or Instagram. Select one photo showing your product and pair it with a second photo heavy on the aesthetics to set the mood—think wooly socks/campfire or vegan soap/plants or lingerie/velvet settee...you get the idea.

Ad know-how: Some text is allowed on ads created for Facebook and Instagram, as long it doesn't cover more than 20% of the image. Check your ad image before you post to ensure that your design isn't too text-heavy by uploading it to Facebook’s Image Text Check tool.

5. Create a seamless side-by-side image for Pinterest

To create a seamless side-by-side image (where does one pic start and the other begin, who can say?) use the magic that is one-click Background Remover. First remove the background of each of the photos you want to use and keep them safely stashed in your cloud storage, Hub. Next, create a single "seamless" background to span your whole post (no collage tool needed for this design, but you could use the single-cell layout if you prefer). Then choose Add an image and bring in your backgroundless pics and arrange how you like.

Did you know? You can export your Pinterest designs directly to your Pinterest board of choice when you connect your account. Go to Share on the top tool bar and select your destination.

Use the PicMonkey mobile app to make side-by-side posts on your phone

Quickly create a before and after Instagram post, or an image with two photos next to each other to send your group chat right from the PicMonkey mobile app. Don't have the free app yet?

Create a side-by-side photo on the mobile app: