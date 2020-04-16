Design idea: Remove your photo's background and add a new one that spans both halves for a mod look that breaks up the symmetry.

From the tastefully artsy to the weirdly symmetrical, mirror images are mesmerizing. And it makes sense. People have been captivated by their own reflections since long before Narcissus discovered his. What’s more mesmerizing than your own reflection? We’ll do ya one better: Your reflection, reflected back on itself again and again and again in an infinite pool of distortion. Check out our video to see how to make a mirror image, or read on below for all the deets.

Horizontal flip

The horizontal mirror image works especially well with portraits or profiles. But do whatcha like — you can try it with flowers, pets, or donuts.

Open an image in the editor. Use Crop canvas to increase the size of your canvas to make room for the mirror image. Duplicate your image by copy and pasting. Select one image and click the Flip horizontally arrows on the Image palette. Position each image as you like, remove or replace the background, add text, do your thing to make it special.

Vertical flip

This is gonna look especially good with landscapes or any image with a horizontal span across, but again, feel free to play around.

Open an image in the editor. Use Crop canvas to increase the size of your canvas to make room for the mirror image. Duplicate your image by copy and pasting. Select one image and click the Flip vertically arrows on the Image palette. Position each image as you like, customize with effects or textures, or leave as is!

Double mirror

To get an image that’s reflected in quadrants, you'll need to work with four identical images. This works best with images that are already symmetrical.

Open an image in the editor. Use Crop canvas to increase the size of your canvas, or use the blue handles to shrink your pic to 1/4 the size of the original canvas. Duplicate your image by copy and pasting x3. Select one image and click the Flip vertically arrows on the Image palette. Repeat with horizontal and vertical flips. Position each image as you like, customize with effects or textures, or leave as is!

Kaleidoscope

Ready for things to get really crazy? To get a super abstract or repeating pattern look, take that double mirror you made, group it into a single image, and go crazy with as many flips and flattens as you like.