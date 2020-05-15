Posts tagged with ‘Tutorials’
Get an Exact Color Using Color Pickers, Hex Codes, and More
Red is red, but is this red really red? Learn how to specify an exact color in your designs.
Make a Monogram Logo with Our Monogram Maker
Learn how to craft a DIY monogram in just three easy steps. Seriously, we promise, fanciness is just...
Make a Circle Image in 4 Easy Steps
Crop a circle image out of your pics for buttons, avatars, and more.
How to Make a Mirror Image
Making a mirror image is an easy way to turn an ordinary picture into something truly unique. And gu...
How to Make a Collage in Two Styles
Make a collage with our templates, collage layouts, and blank canvases. Create gridded collages, or ...
Photo Restoration with PicMonkey
Enhance and restore damaged photos with PicMonkey. This video tutorial will teach you how! It's easi...
How to Put a Picture Inside Text with Clipping Masks
Ever wanted to put an image inside your text? You can! Learn all the details on how to make a text m...
Make Custom Instagram Highlight Covers in PicMonkey
Create your own custom Instagram Highlight Covers in PicMonkey with this tutorial.
How to Make an Infographic in (Almost) No Time
You can make your own infographics in PicMonkey either from scratch, or by using one of our designer...
Make a Poster or Flyer
PicMonkey’s online design tool lets you make a poster in a snap—so nothing gets between you and your...
Discover the Power of Color with the PicMonkey Gradient Tool
Our new gradient tool lets you pile on the color and get yourself noticed.
Let PicMonkey Be Your Personal YouTube Thumbnail Maker
Make sure your videos get seen with our handy YouTube thumbnail maker. Our step-by-step tutorial sho...
Make a Double Color Exposure Image the Super Simple Way
Make a show-stopping double color exposure image in no time with this simple tutorial.