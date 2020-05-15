Posts tagged with ‘Tutorials’

Get an Exact Color Using Color Pickers, Hex Codes, and More

Red is red, but is this red really red? Learn how to specify an exact color in your designs.
Make a Monogram Logo with Our Monogram Maker

Learn how to craft a DIY monogram in just three easy steps. Seriously, we promise, fanciness is just...
Make a Circle Image in 4 Easy Steps

Crop a circle image out of your pics for buttons, avatars, and more.
How to Make a Mirror Image

Making a mirror image is an easy way to turn an ordinary picture into something truly unique. And gu...
Layer Text on Photos: Create High-End Designs

Learn how to layer text and images for a 3D effect.
How to Make a Collage in Two Styles

Make a collage with our templates, collage layouts, and blank canvases. Create gridded collages, or ...
Photo Restoration with PicMonkey

Enhance and restore damaged photos with PicMonkey. This video tutorial will teach you how! It's easi...
How to Put a Picture Inside Text with Clipping Masks

Ever wanted to put an image inside your text? You can! Learn all the details on how to make a text m...
Make Custom Instagram Highlight Covers in PicMonkey

Create your own custom Instagram Highlight Covers in PicMonkey with this tutorial.
How to Make an Infographic in (Almost) No Time

You can make your own infographics in PicMonkey either from scratch, or by using one of our designer...
Make a Poster or Flyer

PicMonkey’s online design tool lets you make a poster in a snap—so nothing gets between you and your...
Discover the Power of Color with the PicMonkey Gradient Tool

Our new gradient tool lets you pile on the color and get yourself noticed.
Let PicMonkey Be Your Personal YouTube Thumbnail Maker

Make sure your videos get seen with our handy YouTube thumbnail maker. Our step-by-step tutorial sho...
Make a Double Color Exposure Image the Super Simple Way

Make a show-stopping double color exposure image in no time with this simple tutorial.
Mobile Touch Up is Gonna Blow Your Gray Matter

Zap zits and remove wrinkles with just the tap of a button on the PicMonkey Mobile app. This vid wil...
