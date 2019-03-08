Make a Poster or Flyer

You know us for our robust digital editing and design tools, but did you also know that you can create amazing-looking printable flyers or small posters in PicMonkey? They’re handy for getting out info to groups, presenting at conferences or meetings and hanging on bulletin boards, store windows, or street poles for advertising your biz or event. Let’s discuss the basics of creating a readable, high-resolution flyer or small poster, and then we’ll jump into a couple design tutorials.

What font size should I use for print readability?

Points Pixels On on a printed 8.5 x 11 inch sheet, expect these levels of readability 150 200 This size or larger for readability of a title across an average size room 48-72 64 - 96 Easy to read for someone walking by 10-20 feet away 30-36 40-48 Readable from five feet away, title size for a handout 24 – 30 32-40 Small type for flyers on a wall, or as a large font on a handout 14-18 18-24 Comfortable reading size of main body copy on a handout 10-12 13-16 Use for “fine print” like legal disclaimers, copyright languages, etc

Text sizing units in the PicMonkey editor are in points.

On to designing! If you’re looking for a ready-made flyer template to modify for your needs we’ve got you covered with a wide variety of designer-made templates. And if you want to start from scratch with a blank canvas and turn it into an original design, we can help you achieve your visual dreams by offering a few tips and tricks further below.

Create a flyer from a poster template

This flyer template measures 2550 x 3300 pixels in size, perfect for printing onto 8.5” x 11” paper. Make your own spiffy flyer by changing up the text or swap out the bottom photo for your own (as in the screenshot below) by clicking Replace in the Graphics palette. Browse all of PicMonkey’s Flyer Templates and find the one that speaks to you.

Good to know: When choosing a template for printing a design, keep in mind that a white background will use the least amount of ink to produce.

Flyer design idea: Use a photo, erase, add effects and texture

If you want to create a flyer from scratch, you go right ahead and begin with a blank canvas or with a photo. We’re offering some ideas to help you get started. Above is an example of a flyer we made by starting with a photo and then digging into a few of PicMonkey’s design tools.

Tint your photo

In PicMonkey editor, click Create New at the top and select your photo from where it’s stored.

In the Effects tab, choose Tint, which is located in the Paintbox group. Use the color picker to choose a tint for your photo.

We gave our photo an orange tint. Click Apply.

Make a canvas and add your photo

Open a new blank canvas.

In your new blank canvas, go to Background Color in Canvas Edits and tick Transparent .

Now let’s add your tinted photo as a graphic. From the Texture tab on left, click Add your own texture at the top. Choose your photo from wherever it’s stored.

Erase parts of your photo

When your photo appears, the Graphics palette will open. Click Erase on the palette, choose an eraser size, hardness, and strength, and then erase the background of your photo, leaving just the object or person (or large furry creature) you want to keep.

Open the Edits tab (the abacus beads icon), and in Background Color, use the color picker to select your background color.

Add graphics, text, and texture

Use graphics from the Basic > Shapes group to create the orange rectangle at the bottom and the pointed line in the middle. Add words to your design by going to the Text tab (the Tt icon) and clicking Add text .

For the final touch, go to the Textures tab (the woven diamond icon on the left) and add a texture. We chose one of the Smudge options and used the Fade slider to make the texture more subtle.

Here’s the finished product:

Flyer design idea: Make a poster with shapes

Here’s another idea for creating a simple flyer with high-impact visual punch. We made this design by using multiple different shapes and adding text. That’s it! You probably don’t need to recreate this exact design, of course, but by running through this tutorial you might pick up some handy new skills to use in your own designs.

Start with a blank canvas

Click Create New in the upper left corner of PicMonkey.com and select a blank canvas size or a create a custom size by entering the pixel dimensions of your canvas. Click Make it!

In the Edits tab on the left side, select Background Color. Use the color picker or type a hex code into the box above the color picker. We used #d6f0e5 to get a lovely minty green color.

Add graphics

Select the Graphics tab (the shapes icon), and choose Basic . Click the solid black circle graphic and it’ll appear on your canvas.

Move the circle into place by dragging. To change its overall size, drag the corner handles.

Change the color to charcoal by putting the hex code #444444 into the color picker box in the Graphics palette.

Add two open circles to surround the solid circle. Adjust the size and change the color to #444444.

To create the strings, we used the solid rectangle shape, made it white, and elongated it until it was long and thin like a guitar string. You can make multiple strings — six in this case — of the exact same size by copy and pasting.

It can be helpful to group multiple shapes that you want to stay put in place relative to each other — like the six guitar strings. Select all the objects you want to join together, then click the three dots to the right of the object name, then click Group layers .

To make the bridge of the guitar, do the same process of adding geometric shapes and positioning them.

Add text

From the Text tab (The Tt icon on the far left), click Add Text at the top of the panel. Click inside the text box and type your words.

It’s a good idea to put each line of text in a separate box so you can maneuver them more easily and get your spacing just right. Reposition your text boxes by dragging them.

Learn more about ways to customize your text by checking out Video Tutorial: Add Text to a Photo.

Here’s the final design: