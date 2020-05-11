Posts tagged with ‘Collage’
Create a Brand Color Palette from an Image
Take the mystery out of color coordination—create a color palette with our collage maker and color p...
How to Design a Senior Yearbook Ad and Design Ideas
These tips and inspirational designs will help you craft an A+ senior yearbook ad.
How to Make a Collage in Two Styles
Make a collage with our templates, collage layouts, and blank canvases. Create gridded collages, or ...
Make a Christmas Photo Card with Templates
PicMonkey's templates and themes can help you design and print beautiful holiday cards.
Get Creative with Circular Elements in Your Graphic Designs
Put a new spin on your design projects with these creative takes on a classic shape.
Make Printable Gift Tags in PicMonkey: Tutorial
Learn to make DIY gift tags with PicMonkey's quick tutorial, and say buh-bye to off-the-shelf tags w...
Creating a Pop Art-Inspired Family Portrait
Delight your family and friends with a pop art family portrait created in the PicMonkey Editor. Even...
Hub and Mobile are Better Together
This tutorial walks through two of PicMonkey's latest features – Hub and mobile – showing you how to...
Make Your Summer Pictures Memorable
How to make summer last forever without a time machine or a freeze-ray? Summer picture projects! All...
Create Instructional Pinterest Pins and Graphics
Instructions can be downright dull—unless you pretty 'em up. Learn how to put your smarts and style ...
Dive into the Surreal World of Digital Collage
Put. The glue sticks. Down. Collage has gone digital, and there are all kinds of "OMG that's sooo co...
New Customization Updates to Collage
Your friendly neighborhood Collage tool just got some luv from our engineering team. Come see the ne...
Video Tutorial: Swatches’ Graphic Patterns
Collage swatches are a visual workhorse that can anchor your design with bright graphic patterns. Le...
Give the Gift of Invention
PicMonkey makes the perfect gift for anyone, whether their imagination’s untapped or unbridled.