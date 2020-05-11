Posts tagged with ‘Collage’

Create a Brand Color Palette from an Image

Take the mystery out of color coordination—create a color palette with our collage maker and color p...
How to Design a Senior Yearbook Ad and Design Ideas

These tips and inspirational designs will help you craft an A+ senior yearbook ad.
How to Make a Collage in Two Styles

Make a collage with our templates, collage layouts, and blank canvases. Create gridded collages, or ...
Make a Christmas Photo Card with Templates

PicMonkey's templates and themes can help you design and print beautiful holiday cards.
Get Creative with Circular Elements in Your Graphic Designs

Put a new spin on your design projects with these creative takes on a classic shape.
Make Printable Gift Tags in PicMonkey: Tutorial

Learn to make DIY gift tags with PicMonkey's quick tutorial, and say buh-bye to off-the-shelf tags w...
Creating a Pop Art-Inspired Family Portrait

Delight your family and friends with a pop art family portrait created in the PicMonkey Editor. Even...
Hub and Mobile are Better Together

This tutorial walks through two of PicMonkey's latest features – Hub and mobile – showing you how to...
Make Your Summer Pictures Memorable

How to make summer last forever without a time machine or a freeze-ray? Summer picture projects! All...
Create Instructional Pinterest Pins and Graphics

Instructions can be downright dull—unless you pretty 'em up. Learn how to put your smarts and style ...
Dive into the Surreal World of Digital Collage

Put. The glue sticks. Down. Collage has gone digital, and there are all kinds of "OMG that's sooo co...
New Customization Updates to Collage

Your friendly neighborhood Collage tool just got some luv from our engineering team. Come see the ne...
Video Tutorial: Swatches’ Graphic Patterns

Collage swatches are a visual workhorse that can anchor your design with bright graphic patterns. Le...
Give the Gift of Invention

PicMonkey makes the perfect gift for anyone, whether their imagination’s untapped or unbridled.
PicMonkey Staffers’ Facebook Collages

Reinvigorate your Facebook cover photo with inspiration (and sizing tips) from the crew at PicMonkey...
