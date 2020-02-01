Ahhhhh nostalgia, the feeling that causes children of the ’90s to coo over Gak and Troll dolls. Fortunately, some of the things that make us long for days gone by are still objectively cool. Case in point: photo booth strips.

Ever since Anatol Josepho’s curtain-and-camera combo hit the NYC streets in 1925, people have been head over heels for these strips of pics (Andy Warhol included). Modern versions of the photo booth are often found at parties, and the photo strip look is gaining traction as a creative take on save the dates and birth announcements Here, we’ll take a look at how to use PicMonkey’s online photo editor and collage tools like an online photo booth (no booth required).

How to make a photo strip with PicMonkey:

Start with a blank canvas. Add a film strip graphic. Add photos to your design and fit within the film strip windows. Apply textures and/or effects to age a retro look. Download as a PNG and print!

Want a little more info? You got it, pardner. Here’s a step-by-step look at the photo booth strip creation process.

Add a film strip graphic to your canvas

In PicMonkey, start with a blank canvas. Open the Graphics tab on the left and search for Film Strip graphics or Picture Frame graphics. Add to your canvas and resize the graphic how you desire.

Alternately, you can peruse our selection of photo strip templates, start with one of those, and just swap in your own photos.

Tip: For an authentic photo booth look, snap your photos in front of a plain wall or sheet. If your background has waayyyy too much going on, try removing it.

Add photos to your design

Add photos to your design. Use Crop to adjust the size to fit inside the cels. Use the handles on the photo's bounding box to rotate to fit just right.

Keep adding your pics over to your film strip. Put the photos "under" the film strip by using the arrow buttons on the Layers palette (move to back).

Tip: If you’re lovin’ your photo strip and might want to make a few more, your creation will be autosaved to Hub as a multi-layered file so you can swap in new pics whenever you feel like it.

Add effects (and other good stuff) to your photo strip

When you have all your photos in place, select them all in the Layers palette (CMD+click or CTRL+click) and click Group on the Multiple Layers palette. This way you can easily apply the same effects or textures to all the photos at the same time.

Check out Effects in the left tool bar. If it’s nostalgia-inducing effects you seek, check out Black and White, Cross Process, Dusk, Daguerreotype, Sepia, Polaroid, and Time Machine. And don’t forget about all the virtual props in the Graphics (especially the People Toppers group, where you’ll find mustaches, hats, sunglasses, and other wonderfully goofy graphics).

Unlike the photo booth strips of old, you don’t have to live with crazy stray hairs that crept into your photos. Use Touch Up's arsenal of tools to help you fix flyaways, get rid of that pimple, or add a little eye brighten, if you wanna.

Download your design as a PNG to print

To get a transparent background behind your design, convert the Background to a layer in the Layers palette, then delete the Color Background layer. To download your file to your computer with the transparent background, you need to make sure it's a PNG file. Once the file is on your computer, you are ready to print it. Alternately, share your cool design directly to social media from the PicMonkey editor.