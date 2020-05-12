Posts tagged with ‘Effects’
Remove an Object From a Picture Using Clone
Don't stress stray thumbs, hairs, and errant family members. Use Clone to edit something out of a pi...
Beyond Instagram Filters: Get a Unique Look With These 9 Flexible Effects
PicMonkey has the bomb filters for making your pics look epic. Check 'em out!
Apply Anything to Anything in PicMonkey
Touch Up more than faces. Add textures to fonts. Spice up your projects with unexpected effects.
Blow Minds with These Wow-Worthy Photo Effects
If you’re searching for something to make your pics stand out in a crowd, you’ve got to try these bo...
Set the Mood with Light Effects
Set your pictures off with some sultry mood lighting. Whether you want Bokeh Shapes or Lens Flare, i...
The Top 9 Design Trends to Conquer 2017
We proudly present *the* definitive list of design trends to watch for in 2017. We're talking bold c...
2016 PicMonkey Year in Review
Whether you loved it or hated it, no one can deny that 2016 was a big year. This year in review look...
Tutorial: Add Depth to Your Words with Text Effects
Get the letterpressed or drop shadowy look your letters have been longing for with PicMonkey's text ...
Liven Up Your Photos with Light Painting
Learn the ins and outs of light painting with tips from an expert photographer, and start creating y...
4 Common Photo Flubs You Can Fix with a Filter
Fretting over that slightly-off photo? See how these filters can solve four frequently occurring pic...
Why Edit Photos?
Explore what photo editing can do for you, and peep some next-level looks that'll get your creative ...
Make the Orton Effect Your Bae
Learn how to use the Orton Effect in PicMonkey's free photo editor. Get a great look for your photos...
Grab Attention with the 5 Focal Effects
The focal effects offers easy like Sunday mornin’ ways to apply effects to a part of your image, ins...