Remove an Object From a Picture Using Clone

Don't stress stray thumbs, hairs, and errant family members. Use Clone to edit something out of a pi...
Beyond Instagram Filters: Get a Unique Look With These 9 Flexible Effects

PicMonkey has the bomb filters for making your pics look epic. Check 'em out!
Get the Soft Grunge Aesthetic Look

Apply Anything to Anything in PicMonkey

Touch Up more than faces. Add textures to fonts. Spice up your projects with unexpected effects.
Blow Minds with These Wow-Worthy Photo Effects

If you’re searching for something to make your pics stand out in a crowd, you’ve got to try these bo...
Set the Mood with Light Effects

Set your pictures off with some sultry mood lighting. Whether you want Bokeh Shapes or Lens Flare, i...
The Top 9 Design Trends to Conquer 2017

We proudly present *the* definitive list of design trends to watch for in 2017. We're talking bold c...
2016 PicMonkey Year in Review

Whether you loved it or hated it, no one can deny that 2016 was a big year. This year in review look...
Tutorial: Add Depth to Your Words with Text Effects

Get the letterpressed or drop shadowy look your letters have been longing for with PicMonkey's text ...
Liven Up Your Photos with Light Painting

Learn the ins and outs of light painting with tips from an expert photographer, and start creating y...
4 Common Photo Flubs You Can Fix with a Filter

Fretting over that slightly-off photo? See how these filters can solve four frequently occurring pic...
Why Edit Photos?

Explore what photo editing can do for you, and peep some next-level looks that'll get your creative ...
Make the Orton Effect Your Bae

Learn how to use the Orton Effect in PicMonkey's free photo editor. Get a great look for your photos...
Grab Attention with the 5 Focal Effects

The focal effects offers easy like Sunday mornin’ ways to apply effects to a part of your image, ins...
Give the Gift of Invention

PicMonkey makes the perfect gift for anyone, whether their imagination’s untapped or unbridled.
