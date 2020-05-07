Posts tagged with ‘Graphics’
What’s New: PicMonkey Mobile App for iOS
Come check out all the new stuff in the PicMonkey mobile app for iOS!
Make Custom Instagram Highlight Covers in PicMonkey
Create your own custom Instagram Highlight Covers in PicMonkey with this tutorial.
Get the Comic Book Photo Effect with PicMonkey
Give your images the superhero treatment with comic bubbles, shields, and logos to make them KA-POW!
Create an Infographic — Five Popular Styles
Making infographics can be simple: Follow our tips and learn how to make infographics 5 different wa...
Online Photo Booth: Get the Photo Strip Look with PicMonkey
Ready your goofiest facial expressions: it's photo strip making time! Learn how to give your pics th...
Free Clip Art and Icon Resources
Design your perfect logo, business card, or watermark with these sleek graphics. All available for t...
How to Make 5 Ripped Paper Designs in PicMonkey
The layered, ripped paper design technique makes for a surrealist, eye-catching social media post. W...
Kick off the Season of Spook with Halloween Projects
Kick off Halloween with party invites and grim graphics designed with PicMonkey--they're frightfully...
Design Outstanding Business Cards With PicMonkey Graphics
Diving into how to use PicMonkey’s highly customizable, stylish graphics and design templates to cre...
Behind the Design | Constellations
Get this look - add constellations to your photos with PicMonkey, and see more concepts on IG @picmo...
How to Make an Infographic in (Almost) No Time
You can make your own infographics in PicMonkey either from scratch, or by using one of our designer...
Apply Anything to Anything in PicMonkey
Touch Up more than faces. Add textures to fonts. Spice up your projects with unexpected effects.