Ever wonder how to put your pics inside text? Or make your photos peek out of a shape? That’s called “masking”—e.g. you’re putting a photo mask on your text or a shape and it’s super-duper easy to do. You can even apply a mask across multiple shapes to get a fractured design vibe. We’ll show you how.

Watch the video and follow along, then reference the steps below to create your own!

Steps to add a mask to text or graphics:

Click the Create new button on the PicMonkey homepage. Select “Templates” from the drop down menu. Choose an Instagram Post template or start from a blank. Add graphics to your canvas from the Graphics tab at the left. Select them. Go to the Textures tab, then "Add your own texture." Choose a photo that you'll apply as a texture to your graphic(s). Adjust your texture within your graphic to your liking. Click Apply.

To create a text mask, do the exact same steps from 5-8 above after you've added text to your canvas.

Pro tip: Note that you can preview templates on your canvas by clicking the small versions. Once you make a change to the template on the canvas, though, you’ll be prompted to overwrite or save your current file.

To apply a photo mask over multiple shapes or text boxes, just multi-select the layers you want to mask using the Layers palette. Use CMD+click (Mac) or CTRL+click (PC) to select multiple layers.

Pro tip: Wanna learn all the PicMonkey keyboard shortcuts? Check out: PicMonkey Keyboard Shortcuts You Wanna Know for all the handy macros.

