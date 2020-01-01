PicMonkey Help & Support

Using Old PicMonkey? Find help here.

Using Old PicMonkey? Find help here.

VIDEO: Putting Photos Inside Text (Masking)

Putting an image inside text is called masking. To create a text mask in your design, start with some text that is bold and thick enough to let an image show through. We’re going to show you how to use make the photo show inside the text in this video:

Make sure the Layers palette is open. If you don’t see the Layers palette, click the three stacked squares in the lower left to launch it.

  1. Select the text layer. 

  2. Click the Textures tab on the left.

  3. Choose a texture, or click “Add your own texture” to apply a texture from another source, such as your Hub or stock photos.

  4. Adjust the position and attributes to get just the look you want.

  5. Click Apply.

To learn more about using text in your designs, see Adding Text to Photos.

More resources:

Tags: Text & fonts, Textures

Still need help?

Contact the Support Team

Related Articles

VIDEO: Uploading Your Own Fonts (PC)
PicMonkey Pro subscribers can upload any font from their computer to use in PicMonkey. Supported file types for fonts: OTF, TTF, TTC. This video will show you how to upload and acc
Video: How to erase graphics & text
The Erase tool allows you erase specific parts of your image. This video demonstrates how it works: To erase part of your graphic: 1. Open an image or template in PicMonkey. 2. On
VIDEO: Using Erase on Graphics & Text
The Erase tool allows you erase specific parts of your image. This video demonstrates how it works: To erase part of your graphic: 1. Open an image or template in PicMonkey. 2. On
How to Use Textures
PicMonkey allows you to add and layer textures onto your photos. You can change a photo’s look in both dramatic and subtle ways, depending on the textures and settings you choose.