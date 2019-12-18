Make a Seamless Instagram Carousel Post in PicMonkey

Instagram carousels are great for engagement because they encourage swiping, plus they are an excellent way to show off more than one image in a single post. We’ll show you how to easily create a seamless carousel post in PicMonkey in this tutorial video. Watch the vid, and follow the step-by-step instructions below.

Steps for making a seamless Instagram carousel post:

  1. Start with a single, very wide, image that you’ll crop into multiple square images of equal size.

  2. We cropped a 3000 px x 1000 px image into three 1000 px wide images. 

  3. Open the Grid & Alignment Palette. Turn on Align & snap and Grid

  4. Specify one row and then the number of columns equal to the number of images you will crop. We’re cropping to three images, so we chose a 1 x 3 grid. Check Snap to grid.

  5. From the Edits tab, select Crop.

  6. Use the crop box to create your first image. Download, name as Image 1.

  7. Select Undo (the arrow at the bottom of the editor) so your entire image resets. 

  8. Repeat steps 5-7 to crop each successive image until you are done. 

  9. When you’re ready to post your images to Instagram, select the carousel option.

  10. Upload your images in the order you want them to appear left to right. 

  11. Add filters, customize, tag, etc and then share!

A PicMonkey subscription is always #trending.
Start your free trial!

This article was written by PicMonkey Staff, a multicellular organism of hive-minded sub-parts who just wanna get you the ideas and information you crave, so you can make powerful images that level up your business.

Categories: Behind the Design, Instagram, Tutorials, Video Tutorial
Tags: Instagram, Social Media Posts

Related Articles

Look Like a Professional with Your LinkedIn Profile Pic
Choose what to wear and how to take a professional looking LinkedIn profile pic. Learn how to edit, and upload a new headshot with these LinkedIn profile picture tips.
Social Media Tips and Tutorials
Check out this smorgasbord of pictorial social media tools, tips, and tutorials to rock your platforms.
Tutorial: Using Two-Color Overlays
PicMonkey's two-color overlays can be used in a plethora of combinations. Do you know what a plethora is? Doesn't matter! Learn how to use two-tone overlays with our easy tutorial.
9 Black & White Tutorials from PicMonkey
Learn how to use our black and white effects in this suite of 30-second video tutorials. Tour our plentiful effects to find your project's perfect fit.