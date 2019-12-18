Make a Seamless Instagram Carousel Post in PicMonkey

Instagram carousels are great for engagement because they encourage swiping, plus they are an excellent way to show off more than one image in a single post. We’ll show you how to easily create a seamless carousel post in PicMonkey in this tutorial video. Watch the vid, and follow the step-by-step instructions below.

Start with a single, very wide, image that you’ll crop into multiple square images of equal size.

We cropped a 3000 px x 1000 px image into three 1000 px wide images.

Open the Grid & Alignment Palette. Turn on Align & snap and Grid.

Specify one row and then the number of columns equal to the number of images you will crop. We’re cropping to three images, so we chose a 1 x 3 grid. Check Snap to grid.

From the Edits tab, select Crop.

Use the crop box to create your first image. Download, name as Image 1.

Select Undo (the arrow at the bottom of the editor) so your entire image resets.

Repeat steps 5-7 to crop each successive image until you are done.

When you’re ready to post your images to Instagram, select the carousel option.

Upload your images in the order you want them to appear left to right.