Instagram

5 Motivational Instagram Post Design Ideas

Design ideas for striking, impactful motivational Instagram posts.
Instagram Photo Sizes Made Easy

Perfect pixel dimensions for Instagram —right here.
Beyond Instagram Filters: Get a Unique Look With These 9 Flexible Effects

PicMonkey has the bomb filters for making your pics look epic. Check 'em out!
Make Custom Instagram Highlight Covers in PicMonkey

Create your own custom Instagram Highlight Covers in PicMonkey with this tutorial.
Make a Seamless Instagram Carousel Post in PicMonkey

How to Make a Blinking Text Instagram Post

Here's an easy workaround to get the flashing text look in Instagram. It involves making a short vid...
Get the Soft Grunge Aesthetic Look

How to Add a Link to an Instagram Story

Instagram Bio Quotes That’ll Make Your Profile Sing

Get some instant inspiration for your Insta profile with these Instagram bio quotes.
Instagram Bio Ideas: Your Ticket to Compelling Bios

If you're looking to increase your Instagram followers and up your levels of engagement, check out t...
Selling on Instagram

Discover tips and tricks for selling on Instagram.
How to Get More Followers on Instagram

Learn some handy tips and tricks that will get you more followers on Instagram.
How to Advertise on Instagram and Win New Business

Millions of potential customers and clients are waiting for you on Instagram. Here’s how to reach th...
How to Set Up an Instagram Business Account

If you want to do business on Instagram, the first step is creating a business account. Learn how to...
Design, Plan, and Post Instagram Stories with PicMonkey and Later

Make an IG Story strategy with Later's worksheet, then create Stories that shine with PicMonkey.
